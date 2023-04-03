Where to watch The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far? Streaming platforms explored

Based on Yashu’s highly lauded light novel series, Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World, The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far has finally been adapted into anime, much to fans' rejoice. The anime is being directed by Noriyuki Nakamura, with chief director Mitsutaka Noshitani.

Studio Magic Bus and EMT Squared have joined hands to animate the series.

Aya Uchida, who plays Silk von Santana, performed the opening theme song, "Preview," and 7Land provided the ending theme song, "Nanairo no E no Gu de" (With Seven Colors of Paint).

Crunchyroll to stream The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far exclusively on its platform

On August 7, 2022, at the Crunchyroll Expo, the streaming giant announced that it would include The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far in its massive library. As of now, Crunchyroll is the only platform to stream the series exclusively for free.

However, the free version of Crunchyroll comes with many ads.

Viewers can switch to Crunchyroll's Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo), two of the platform's most popular premium subscriptions, for an uninterrupted experience. New subscribers on Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

Crunchyroll is yet to announce the English dub of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far, which international fans eagerly await. The streaming platform will reveal more details in time.

About the anime

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far follows Cain von Silford, who, in an attempt to save two girls from an attacker, loses his life. However, the gods' mercy, who commend him for his bravery, give him a second chance as Cain in an Isekai world of swords and sorcery.

Seven Seas Entertainment, the American English publishing company, describes the plot as such:

"After dying in the act of stopping a crime in modern Japan, our hero is reincarnated as Cain von Silford, third son of a noble family in a world of swords and sorcery. In his new life, all children receive a blessing from the gods...but Cain is unexpectedly blessed with an absolutely enormous, over-the-top cornucopia of magical powers."

It continues:

"If his dream of traveling the world as a free spirit is to come true, he can't reveal too much of his potential to the wrong people. A light-hearted, escapist adventure in another world begins!"

Anime Release Dates @animedatesbot The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far will be airing today for the first time! The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far will be airing today for the first time! https://t.co/kUMsAMshoY

Yoshinou Najou, who played Eri Ayase in Love Live! and Akiho Senomiya in Robotics;Notes will be taking on the role of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far protagonist, Cain von Silford.

Here’s the list of additional characters and their cast members:

Telestia Terra Esfort - Manaka Iwami (Honda Tooru in Fruits Basket)

Silk von Santana - Aya Uchida (Minami Kotori in Love Live!)

Reine von Silford - Miharu Hanai (Twin Turbo in Umayuru)

Milly - Saori Oonishi (Suzune Horikita in Classroom of the Elite)

Sarnos - Ikuto Kanemasa (Agata in Beastars)

Rime - Sakura Nawamura (Rachnera Arachnera in Monster Musume)

Parma - Yuuko Oono (Aya Asagiri in Mahou Shojo Site)

Reno - Sugiyama Riho (Minare Koda in Nami yo Kiitekure)

Yashu’s original light novel series Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World began its serialization in Shosetsuka ni Naro on October 28, 2016. Later, Hifumi Shobō acquired the publishing rights under Saga Forest Imprint in 2017. On January 14, 2023, Hifumi Shobo announced that the light novel series had sold over 2.8 million copies.

Poll : 0 votes