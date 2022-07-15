That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime film reveals release date, new characters, and more

Earlier today, the staff for the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds film revealed both the film's release date and a new poster. The poster features two brand new characters, both of whom will appear in the upcoming film.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime television anime series has been one of the most popular in the isekai genre in recent memory. The series offered a new twist on the genre, and rode that uniqueness to soaring heights of popularity, as evidenced by the adaptation team’s decision to capitalize on a feature film opportunity.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest report and provides information about the film itself and the mainline That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime television anime series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime feature film reveals November 25 release date alongside poster featuring new characters

Release date, new poster, and more

As mentioned above, the staff for the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds anime film revealed the film’s release date and a new poster earlier today. The release date is set for November 25, 2022.

No specific international release dates are available as of this writing, but Crunchyroll has previously announced an early 2023 international release window. This is specified to exclude Asian countries, likely meaning Japan and general Asian countries will all be seeing the film release on the aforementioned November 25 date.

The two new characters featured in the latest poster are Hiiro and Queen Towa, both of whom will be debuting in the upcoming film. The former can be seen with red hair and a nagamaki sword over his shoulder, as well as horns sprouting from his head indicating his being an “ogre survivor.”

The latter can be seen near the top of the poster, in a stance suggesting she is offering up a prayer. She’s teased as being "a woman with mysterious power" who is seemingly central to the brand-new plot of the upcoming film. The plot was also announced to be created by the original series’ author, Fuse.

The film will focus on a brand new country called Razha (other sources report this Romanization to be unofficial as of this writing), located to the west of Tempest. Protagonist Rimuru and his companions find themselves involved in a long-running conspiracy which is centered on the mysterious Queen Towa.

Rimuru and his commander, Benimaru, also run into the aforementioned Hiiro, an ogre survivor just like Benimaru. Hiiro and Benimaru apparently have history together as well, with the former once having respect for the latter at one point in the past. However, this is not the case at the start of the upcoming That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime film.

