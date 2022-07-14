One Piece Episode 1025: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect and more

After last week's emotional episode, One Piece Episode 1025 is almost here to continue with the fierce battles inside the Land of Wano. After realizing that the miraculous reappearance of Oden was only a trick enacted by the vile Kanjuro, it is time for the Scabbards to rejoin the fight.

While the Samurai deal with their former comrade, Luffy and the other Supernovas try to find a way to separate Kaido and Big Mom. Viewers will also revisit the Live Floors to observe the fight between Chopper and Queen. Let’s talk about the promising and exciting One Piece Episode 1025 .

One Piece Episode 1025 promises non-stop action as viewers witness various battles in the Land of Wano

When will the episode come out? Where can you watch it?

Yamato will keep protecting Momonosuke (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece Episode 1025, titled Supernova Trio against the Two Yonko!, is set to be released this coming Sunday on July 17, airing first in Japan at around 11.00 AM. For the rest of the world, the episode timings are listed below:

Pacific Daylight time – 7.00 PM, July 16

Central Daylight time – 9.00 PM, July 16

Eastern Daylight time – 10.00 PM, July 16

British Summer time – 3.00 AM, July 17

Central European Summer time– 4.00 AM, July 17

Indian Standard time – 7.30 AM, July 17

Philippine time – 10.00 AM, July 17

Australian Central Daylight time – 11.30 AM, July 17

Unfortunately for fans in Spain and Latin America, the release time of the new episode will have some slight changes. In Spain, the episode will not come out until 10.00 AM CEST, July 17. Meanwhile, viewers in Latin America will have to wait until 3:00 AM PDT, July 17.

If viewers want to watch One Piece episode 1025 as soon as it comes out, they can do so via Crunchyroll.

What happened last time?

One Piece Episode 1024 started with Yamato and Shinobu protecting Momonosuke from Kaido’s forces. Both of them tried to reassure the kid that everything would be fine, but he began to think of himself as a burden.

In a moment of pure emotion, Momonosuke revealed his dragon form to Yamato, while far away from them, a member of the CP0 talked about an artificial Devil Fruit created with Kaido’s powers inside.

The next scene followed the Scabbards who were preparing for a fight.

Suddenly, Oden appeared in front of them and claimed to be the real deal. However, Ashura and Raizo knew this couldn't be the case, since Toko’s power could not send people back to the past, only the future.

Ashura tried to cut Oden to reveal the trick, a hypothesis that proved to be true as this ploy turned out to be one of Kanjuro’s painting. He wanted to distract the Samurai long enough for him to kill Momonosuke. The next scene cuts back to Yamato, Shinobu and Momonosuke who wondered how Luffy’s fight against Kaido was going.

The view then switched to the encounter between the Supernovas, Kaido and Big Mom. The two Yonko mocked the young pirates as their attacks were proving to be futile.

However, the members of the Worst Generation were not ready to give up yet, claiming that although this fight was like Hell, they didn't mind the challenge.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1025?

As stated before, the preview from One Piece Episode 1025 shows that this week’s episode will focus on all the different confrontations happening inside the Land of Wano. Viewers will witness Chopper's battle with Queen after the former cured everyone on the Live Floor.

Viewers now know that the apparently explosive Oden is one of Kanjuro's paintings, so the samurai have little time to deal with this problem. However, they cannot forget the most important battle of them all: The Worst Generation going against the Yonko.

The Emperors are ready to let go and finish the fight with a single, devastating attack. How will Luffy and the rest survive this catastrophic technique? We just have to wait a couple more days to see everything unravel in One Piece Episode 1025.

