One Piece fans debate over Monster Trio vs. the other Wano Supernovas

The One Piece subreddit witnessed yet another intense debate yesterday after a question was posed that stirred the hornet's nest. User u/ThingsThatMakeMeMad posted an image to the One Piece subreddit which posed the question of whether the Monster Trio or the other Wano Supernovas would win in a fight against each other.

The question sparked the interest of many of the subreddit’s perusers, leading to a large-scale debate in the comments section. Passionate fans made strong arguments defending their choice, which made for an interesting discussion.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest debate in the One Piece subreddit.

One Piece fans discuss powers, in-arc upgrades, and more in a heated debate

As mentioned above, Reddit user u/ThingsThatMakeMeMad posed an intriguing question to the One Piece subreddit yesterday. Their question dealt with a hypothetical fight between the Straw Hat Pirates’ Monster Trio and the other Wano Supernovas, including Law and Kid.

Fans continue to be heavily involved in the discussion even a day later, debating who would win in the fight as well as other, non-combat aspects of the matchup. One user hilariously pointed out that Law should know the Straw Hats well enough by now to body-switch Zoro and Sanji, and if that doesn’t happen, they refuse to read or watch the matchup.

Other users took a more serious, fight-oriented approach to the topic and genuinely discussed the possibilities. Some pointed out how fantastic Law is in a supporting role, something which the Roof Piece stretch of the Onigashima Raid makes abundantly clear. As a result, they said that the Monster Trio would win but the battle would be very fairly difficult.

An interesting point was made about Luffy, especially a post-Kaido-fight Luffy. Some fans are arguing that Zoro and Sanji can easily hold off Law and Kid, while Luffy solo fights the rest without much difficulty. The power gaps between Luffy and the dregs of the Worst Generation are indeed significant, but some are questioning whether Zoro or Sanji can hold off Law and Kid.

While Zoro did face a Yonko alongside the two captains, Sanji never quite made it to the roof, and his biggest challenge during the Onigashima Raid was Queen. As a result, it’s difficult to say for sure whether Sanji could indeed hold off Law or Kid, who have both proven themselves to be superior to a Yonko during the Wano arc.

Others are also pointing out that the mystery behind Scratchmen Apoo’s powers is now known to the Monster Trio, allowing them to easily counter his abilities. Additionally, the splash damage style of Apoo’s attacks is being cited as a possible hindrance to the Supernovas, likely damaging them in the process of hitting Zoro, Sanji, and Luffy.

A final, unique scenario being presented is Luffy taking on Kid and Law, while Zoro and Sanji take out the other Supernovas. It’s an interesting strategy, but it does bring into question whether Luffy can hold his own against Law and Kid. After all, the three of them were the ones who dared to take on the two Yonko plaguing Wano during the Onigashima Raid.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far