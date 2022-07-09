Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 set to premiere at Crunchyroll Expo in August 2022

Crunchyroll announced earlier today that their upcoming Crunchyroll Expo event will showcase the world premiere of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The first and second episodes of the highly-anticipated new season will debut at the event.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 recently premiered its opening theme at Anime Expo 2022, which took place earlier in the month of July. Recordings of the theme song began surfacing shortly thereafter, against the production team’s explicit wishes. It is likely that stricter measures will be taken during the premiere of the first two episodes.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest report about Crunchyroll Expo 2022, and discusses a few other events that will take place at the convention.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 confirmed to debut at Crunchyroll Expo 2022, more events announced

Crunchyroll announced earlier today, Friday, July 8, that the first two episodes of Mob Psycho 100’s third season will premiere at Crunchyroll Expo 2022. The season’s theme song was recently revealed during Anime Expo 2022 in early July, continuing the trend of rolling out important information regardin the series during convention season.

Those who won’t be attending Crunchyroll Expo 2022 will likely have to wait until October 2022 to begin watching the third season of the smash-hit series. While the convention is taking a hybrid online/in-person approach, the world premiere of the season’s first two episodes will most likely be restricted to those physically present.

However, this may not stop leaks altogether, contrary to the wishes of Studio BONES. Following the premiere of the opening theme at Anime Expo 2022, several video recordings of the theme began popping up online, despite the panel explicitly asking for this not to happen.

Animehunch @animehunch



Full story:



#mobpsycho100 #AnimeExpo Staff members of @mobpsycho_anime expressed their disappointment with fans leaking the Opening theme of Season 3, which was exclusively streamed at the Anime Expo Panel.Full story: animehunch.com/mob-psycho-sta… #AnimeExpo 2022 Staff members of @mobpsycho_anime expressed their disappointment with fans leaking the Opening theme of Season 3, which was exclusively streamed at the Anime Expo Panel.♦️ Full story: animehunch.com/mob-psycho-sta…#mobpsycho100 #AnimeExpo #AnimeExpo2022 https://t.co/kK9hKFWLIq

As a result, fans shouldn’t be surprised if additional measures are now taken to ensure the sanctity of the season’s world premiere. While they may not stop leaks altogether, they should be able to limit the number of recordings that appear online. Furthermore, those that do appear online will likely be unwatchable if the studio decides to be firm in their approach.

Crunchyroll also announced several other events alongside the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 world premiere. One such event will see MAPPA Studio’s CEO Manaba Ohtsuka, executive producer and rights management director Makoto Kimura, and Studio BONES’ president and co-founder Masahiko Minami involved in a panel together.

The voice actors for Yor and Anya Forger from Spy x Family’s English dub, Natalie Van Sistine and Megan Shipman respectively, are set to appear on a panel alongside the series’ ADR director Cris George. Several musical guests are expected to be present at the event, including Burnout Syndromes, MADKID, and ATARASHII GAKKO!.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far