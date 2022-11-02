Tomori Kusunoki set to retire as voice of Love Live!'s Setsuna due to growing medical concerns

Tomori Kusunoki, announced her retirement as the voice of Setsuna Yuki (real name Nana Nakagawa) on Tuesday, November 1 via the official Love Live! Twitter account. Tomori's retirement is the result of a genetic disease called Ehlers-Danlos, which she was diagnosed with in September 2022.

The diagnosis comes after a year of testing following her first symptoms in spring of 2021. Kusunoki's departure is expected within the next few months, with no word on who will take her place.

Love Live! series announces Tomori Kusunoki’s retirement due to diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Love Live! staff announced on Tuesday that Tomori Kusunoki would be retiring from her role as Setsuna Yuki in April 2023. The decision follows a year of testing, which revealed Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in September.

The Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit American medical center group, describes the disease as “a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls.” Kusunoki's condition is said to cause loose joints, tears, and other problems from over-exertion of movements like dancing.

Kusunoki plays Setsuna Yuki, real name Nana Nakagawa, in the series’ anime project. It is currently unknown who will replace her, with Kusunoki confirmed to continue as Setsuna's voice until March 2023. As a result, fans are unlikely to learn who will replace Kusunoki until the weeks leading up to her retirement.

i remember feeling exactly like Yuu when seeing her perform chase live; she climbed the ranks of one of my favorite voices. your voice was a perfect match for setsuna’s bubbly, determined, strong personality. tomoriru, thank you for giving voice to setsuna yukii remember feeling exactly like Yuu when seeing her perform chase live; she climbed the ranks of one of my favorite voices. your voice was a perfect match for setsuna’s bubbly, determined, strong personality. tomoriru, thank you for giving voice to setsuna yuki ❤️i remember feeling exactly like Yuu when seeing her perform chase live; she climbed the ranks of one of my favorite voices. your voice was a perfect match for setsuna’s bubbly, determined, strong personality. ❤️ https://t.co/fa8xkwddpC

The decision to step down as Setsuna's voice in the anime series of the multimedia project is most likely motivated by a desire for consistency in live performances. This would imply that she will continue to play other characters, such as Chainsaw Man's Makima and To Your Eternity's Hisame. However, this remains unconfirmed and based on speculations, as of writing this piece.

It has been decided that tomiriru will retire her role as setsuna because of her condition. It's hard to accept but riru's health always comes first and I'm fine with that. I missed the days when she could freely move and enjoy performing during... It's hard to say goodbye.It has been decided that tomiriru will retire her role as setsuna because of her condition. It's hard to accept but riru's health always comes first and I'm fine with that. I missed the days when she could freely move and enjoy performing during... https://t.co/CG73qA3veb

Fans appear to be saddened by Kusunoki's departure, but also understand why she must leave the role. They are also thanking her for the time and effort she put into the Love Live! franchise as a whole, both through live performances and voice acting, and this sentiment appears to be shared by the multimedia project's devoted fanbase.

