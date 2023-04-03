Will there be Handyman Saitou in Another World season 2? Explained

Handyman Saitou in Another World season 2 is highly anticipated by fans ever since the first season finished airing on March 26, 2023. With anime studios announcing the sequels of their anime instantly after the ongoing season ends, let's see if Handyman Saitou in Another World will receive a second season.

Kazutomo Ichitomo's Handyman Saitou in Another World follows the story of Saitou, a handyman with a wide range of skills. After getting fired, he happened to get transported into an isekai world where a party happened to look for a person with Saitou's skills. Following this, Saitou joined them and received the recognition he deserved.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Handyman Saitou in Another World manga.

Handyman Saitou in Another World season 2: Will it happen?

As of the time of writing this article, Handyman Saitou in Another World has not been renewed for a second season. However, given that it has only been about a week since the final episode of the anime aired, fans can expect Studio C2C to announce Handyman Saitou in Another World season 2 sometime later.

While several anime sequels are immediately announced after the first season gets finished airing, it is not unknown for an anime studio to wait for some time before making its decision public.

A common misconception within the industry is that often unpopular anime do not get announced immediately. However, the same was observed in the case of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4, as the latest season premiered nearly four years after the end of the previous season.

Often anime studios try to take their time analyzing the profits gained from the anime, only after which they decide upon the production of further seasons. Majorly all anime are produced to boost the sales of its original source, i.e., the manga. Thus, in the case of Handyman Saitou in Another World season 2, if a noticeable increase in sales of the manga and merchandise can be observed, the producers can decide and confirm the production for the same.

Moreover, another requirement for a sequel anime is the availability of the source material. Handyman Saitou in Another World is currently ongoing, having released eight volumes to date. As for the anime's first season, it adapted the story from the first four volumes, thus the animation studio has over four volumes worth of content for a possible second season.

What to expect from Handyman Saitou in Another World season 2?

Handyman Saitou in Another World season 2 will most likely start adapting the story from volume 5 of the manga as it will see Saitou and his squad explore the Grand Labyrinth in search of treasure. Unfortunately, Raelza happens to go missing.

Saitou and his group were in search of the Golden Armor, known to be of immense value, however, they must remain wary of a headless knight who is known for lurking on deeper levels.

While the demons are set to attack Raelza, her determination to see Saitou again is set to help her struggle through the Labyrinth. Elsewhere, Saito and the others are left to make a tough decision.

