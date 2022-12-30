10 anime sequels to look forward to in 2023

A lot of anime from the Fall 2022 season will end as the year draws to a close. While some anime will continue over to the next year with their continuous cour, fans will have to wait some time for others before they can watch their sequels.

Speaking of sequels, several anime are set to be released in 2023. While some of them have been long-anticipated, others had their precious season come out only a few months ago.

Dr. Stone: New World and 9 other anime sequels to watch in 2023

1) Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 - January 4

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will adapt the Hunting Dogs Arc, wherein the Armed Detective Agency will be framed as terrorists, and soon after they will be pursued by a Grade-A Military unit, sent by the government, known as Hunting Dogs.

They are tasked with hunting down ability users when they begin abusing their powers for criminal actions. The two groups are set to wage an all-out war in Yokohama city.

2) Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown - January 8

Tokyo Revengers season 2 will adapt the Christmas Showdown Arc, as it will follow Takemichi in his quest to save his friends.

The upcoming arc will majorly focus on the battle between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the 10th Generation Black Dragon. Besides that conflict, there will be some focus on Black Dragon's leader Taiju Shiba and his sister Yuzuha Shiba's relationship.

3) Vinland Saga season 2 - January 10

Vinland Saga season 2 will follow the Slave Arc, as it will showcase Thorfinn's new life in Jutland, Denmark, as he was enslaved and sold to the landowner Ketil.

There he makes a new friend, Einar, together with whom he is to cultivate the crops. However, after Canute kills Askeladd, he loses his purpose in life, thus he will be forced to find a new reason to live.

4) Dr. Stone: New World - upcoming April

Dr. Stone season 3 will adapt the Age of Exploration Arc, starting with Ryuusui and Kohaku creating the New World Map as the Kingdom of Science looks forward to journeying to the other side of the world.

Senku wanted to unravel the mystery surrounding the Petrification light and thus wanted to investigate its origin. He believes that the light originated from the other side of the world and thus acquires a skilled captain Ryuusui Nanami to lead them during the journey.

5) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc - upcoming April

Demon Slayer season 3 will adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc as it will follow Tanjiro as he will travel with Nezuko to the Swordsmith Village to get his sword repaired.

During his visit, two demons, Gyokko (Upper-Rank Five) and Hantengu (Upper-Rank Four), are set to attack the Swordsmith Village to stop the production of Nichirin swords. Thus, Tanjiro will team up with Hashiras, Muichiro Tokito, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Genya Shinazugawa to defeat them.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 - upcoming July

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will adapt Gojo's Past Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc, as the season is set to begin with a story from the past as fans will get to see Gojo Satoru, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri during their time at Jujutsu High.

The upcoming season will also feature Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro, followed by the long-anticipated Shibuya incident, which will reveal some huge secrets surrounding Geto.

7) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation - upcoming July

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 anime will see the continuation of Part 1 as Ishida Uryu was seen joining Yhwach and the Sternritter at the end of the finale.

Meanwhile, Ichigo finally obtained Zangetsu's true form. Thus, Part 2 may feature Ichigo's encounter with his friend who has seemingly betrayed him and his friends to join the Quincy.

8) Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 - 2023

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 will adapt the War for Paradis Arc, as it will follow Eren in his Founding Titan form as he marches towards Marley with his Collosal Titans to annihilate everyone.

Meanwhile, the anime will also see a new resistance group formed by the Marleyans and Eldians, who will try to put a stop to Eren and his plan to eradicate non-Eldians.

9) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 - 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 anime will see Rudeus travel to Rosenburg in a quest to look for his mother's whereabouts, who is currently in the Labyrinth City of Rapan on the Begaritt Continent.

In the meantime, he would also enroll himself in Ranoa Magic Academy, commonly known as the Magic University, the world's largest magic school.

10) Spy x Family season 2 - 2023

Anime Spy x Family season 2 will adapt the Great Cruise Adventure Arc as Yor will be assigned a mission on a cruise. Loid and Anya will also join her on the cruise, however, Yor will have to hide her true mission from her family.

Meanwhile, the anime will also follow Twilight as he attempts to get close to his target, Donovan Desmond. Fortunately, he was able to make contact with him at the end of the first season.

