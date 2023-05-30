My Hero Academia creator launches new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spin-off manga

Fans of My Hero Academia and Spider-Man have exciting news to share. Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, the authors of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, have released a brand-new spin-off manga named Spider-Man: Octopus Girl. The protagonist of the narrative is Dr. Octopus, who wakes up from a coma to discover that he is imprisoned within the mind of a junior high school student from Japan.

This manga has greatly excited readers because of its interesting reincarnation theme. Additionally, the much awaited Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film, which will include the return of iconic characters like Miles Morales and Gwen, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023. Prepare yourself for a thrilling journey into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Octopus Girl manga announcement sparks twitter frenzy

Twitter erupted with excitement when @MangaMoguraRE shared a preview of the new Jump+ manga titled Spider-Man: Octopus Girl. The story revolves around an intriguing twist as Dr. Otto Octavius, also known as Dr. Octopus, falls into a coma and wakes up to find himself trapped in the consciousness of a Japanese junior high school girl. This unexpected turn of events has fans buzzing with anticipation, eager to witness how a middle-aged supervillain navigates life in the body of a Japanese schoolgirl.

The excitement surrounding Octopus Girl is further fueled by the reputation and creativity of its creators. Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, known for their work on My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, have garnered praise for their storytelling abilities and art style. Fans have high hopes that their unique perspective will breathe new life into the Spider-Verse universe.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this spin-off manga is its departure from the traditional focus on well-known characters like Peter Parker or Miles Morales. Instead, the story delves into the experiences of Dr. Octopus in an entirely unfamiliar context.

The concept of reincarnation, which is currently trending in the manga industry, adds an additional layer of interest to the plot. Fans are eager to explore the internal struggles and challenges faced by a supervillain thrust into the body of a Japanese schoolgirl.

As discussions ignite on social media, fans express their confidence in the abilities of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes creators to execute this unique concept effectively. The blending of Marvel's Spider-Man universe with the creativity of manga promises a thrilling and engaging narrative. While the concept of reincarnation may be considered clichéd, fans anticipate a fresh take from the talented creators involved.

What to Expect from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

In addition to the excitement surrounding Octopus Girl, fans of the Spider-Verse franchise have even more reason to celebrate. Spider-Verse 2, officially titled Across the Spider-Verse, is set to release on Friday, June 2, 2023.

This highly anticipated sequel brings back beloved characters like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, transporting audiences once again into the mesmerizing world of the Spider-Verse. The combination of the upcoming manga release and the film's debut promises an immersive and thrilling experience for fans of all ages.

As fans gear up to embark on new adventures in the Spider-Verse, the future looks bright for Spider-Man enthusiasts. Whether through the pages of Octopus Girl or on the silver screen with Across the Spider-Verse, the Spidey universe continues to captivate audiences and expand its rich tapestry of stories.

