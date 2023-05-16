The anime industry is releasing a lot of stories on reincarnation, which is exhausting for fans, but what happens when a guy is reincarnated as a girl? This unique narrative offers a delightful twist on the concept of reincarnation, immersing us in thrilling adventures filled with self-discovery, identity exploration, and unexpected challenges.

Anime like Tanya the Evil, where we watch a cruel little girl take on the world, and Kamper, where a male student learns to navigate a new world as a female warrior, will keep you engaged and educated. These tales aren't only enjoyable, but they also offer a distinctive viewpoint on the difficulties that a reincarnated male (now a female) encounters in a predominately male culture.

Join us as we explore eight anime where a boy is reincarnated as a girl and discover what makes them unique and engaging. We'll take a look at the stories and themes behind these shows and why they are worth adding to your watch list.

Ranma ½ and 7 other anime where a boy gets reincarnated as a girl

1) Saga of Tanya the Evil

Tanya, as seen in The Saga of Tanya the Evil (Image via Nut)

An alternate World War I era in which magic has become a potent force is the setting for the grim isekai anime Saga of Tanya the Evil. Tanya Degurechaff, a young, cunning, and ambitious wizard who has been reincarnated as a female but has kept her memories and personality from her previous incarnation, is the series' main character.

Tanya ascends through the military with her powerful magic abilities and strategic mind, gaining the moniker the Devil of the Rhine for her ruthless and crafty strategies on the battlefield. The anime has breathtaking magical fights, a captivating cast of characters, and themes of conflict, morality, and the evil side of human nature.

2) Life With an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout

Life With An Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into A Total Fantasy Knockout Television show (Image via OLM Team Yoshioka)

Tachibana Hinata and Jinguji Tsukasa, two childhood friends, have been employed as office employees until one night, a mysterious entity takes them to another world. When Jinguji Tsukasa arrives, he finds that Tachibana Hinata has been reincarnated into a stunning blonde-haired, blue-eyed female.

Now the two of them must deal with their complex feelings for one another while navigating this strange new world and facing the difficulties that lie ahead. This narrative addresses the idea of friendship, the strength of love, and the significance of identity in a strange new environment.

3) She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man

She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man is an anime series that follows the story of a young man named Sakimori Kagami, a hardcore gamer who becomes trapped in the virtual reality game Arch Earth Online. Upon waking up in the game world, Sakimori Kagami realizes he has been reincarnated as a young girl named Mira. Mira encounters a powerful wizard named Alus, who becomes her mentor and teaches her magic.

Together, they go on various adventures and encounter other players in the game, including the beautiful elf Shia, the talented swordsman Luci, and the stoic paladin, Ares. The series combines elements of fantasy, adventure, and comedy and has been well-received by fans of the genre.

4) Ranma ½

Ranma ½ is a classic romantic comedy anime about a young martial artist named Ranma who can switch between his male and female forms. When he falls into a cursed spring at the tender age of 16, Ranma changes into a girl whenever he comes into contact with cold water, while hot water changes him back into his male form.

Despite the absurdity of the premises, Ranma ½ is a charming and enjoyable series with a memorable cast of characters, creative animation, and well-crafted comedy. Fans of martial arts, romance, and classic anime will appreciate this unique and entertaining series.

5) Kämpfer

Kämpfer cover (imgae via Nomad)

Kämpfer is an anime series that follows the story of Natsuru Seno, a high school student who one day wakes up to find himself reincarnated into a girl. He is then contacted by a stuffed tiger named Disemboweled Tiger, who informs him that he has been chosen as a Kämpfer, a warrior who must fight against other Kämpfers in a battle to determine who is the strongest.

As the series progresses, Natsuru learns more about the true nature of the Kämpfer battle and the sinister forces behind it. The plotline also involves elements of comedy, romance, and drama as Natsuru tries to balance his life as a Kämpfer with his life as a high school student.

6) Back Street Girls: Gokudolls

Back Street Girls: Gokudolls is an anime series that follows the story of three yakuza men forced by their boss to undergo gender reassignment surgery and become idols to pay off their debt. The series primarily focuses on their struggles to adapt to their new reincarnated life as women and to maintain their yakuza identity.

The series has been praised for its unique premise and humor, its portrayal of gender identity, and the challenges faced by transgender individuals. However, it has also been criticized for its depiction of gender reassignment surgery and its treatment of transgender issues as a punchline for humor.

7) Kashimashi: Girl Meets Girl

Kashimashi: Girl Meets Girl (image via Studio Hibari)

The story follows a high school student named Hazumu Osaragi, who is accidentally killed by an alien spacecraft. Feeling guilty for causing Hazumu's death, the aliens decide to bring him back, and Hazumu is reincarnated into a female body.

As the story progresses, Hazumu tries to adjust to his new life as a girl and also faces challenges with his relationships with his childhood friends, Tomari and Yasuna, both of whom are girls. The series explores themes of gender identity, love, and acceptance and has been praised for its sensitive portrayal of transgender issues.

Overall, Kashimashi: Girl Meets Girl is a dramatic and emotional story that thoughtfully deals with complex themes and is worth checking out if you are interested in anime focusing on character development and relationships.

8) Inside Mari

Inside Mari (image via manga/Oshimi, Shuuzou)

Inside Mari is an anime adapted from a manga series written and illustrated by Shuzo Oshimi. The story follows a depressed and directionless college student named Isao Komori, who one day wakes up to find himself reincarnated into a body of a high school girl named Mari Yoshizaki.

As Isao navigates Mari's life and relationships, he discovers her secrets and inner turmoil, including her struggles with family issues, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts. As Isao starts to understand Mari's situation, he becomes more invested in her life and questions his identity and purpose.

The series has been praised for its mature and nuanced portrayal of mental health issues and its examination of the relationship between identity and body. It is a thought-provoking and often dark story that delves into its characters' inner psyche and struggles to find meaning and purpose in life.

From magical girls to gender-bending comedies, these anime offer a wide range of themes and perspectives on the idea of identity and gender. While some of these series explore serious themes like self-discovery and acceptance, others take a more lighthearted approach and use comedy to explore the challenges of navigating life as a girl.

