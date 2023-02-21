One Piece fan-art gender twist turns Big Mom into Big Papa

One of the longest-running shows and undoubtedly an all-time classic, One Piece has a thriving fan base. They keep speculating about outrageous theories and generating fan art on different platforms, whether it's Instagram, Reddit, or Twitter. This helps keep viewers interested while they wait for more fresh content.

One such piece of fan art, drawn by Reddit user u/ricardomango, has gone viral, and depicts the gender-bending of Big Mom. This fan-art was created in a unique way, and One Piece fans are enjoying it.

One Piece fan's gender-bending Big Mom fan-art is incredibly detailed

Big Mom (Image via Reddit/ u/ricardomango)

Fans of One Piece are aware that Big Mom, who is also known as Charlotte Linlin, is a popular character. Numerous individuals have already created Big Mom fan-art and earned a lot of attention from the community, and once again, a new fan-art has gained popularity.

Reddit user u/ricardomango made this fan art, gender-bend, which went viral on the popular r/OnePiece subreddit. It received more than 2.1K upvotes and 183 comments as of writing this article.

The picture depicts Big Mom in a male avatar standing and laughing. Napoleon is on one hand, Zeus is on the other, and Prometheus is on his head. Like Big Mom, the avatar has rings on all of his fingers, and he can also be seen with pink mustaches.

The gender-bent avatar has been wearing a pink shirt and pants with a robe on the shoulders, similar to Big Mom, who generally wears pink attire. The fan-art has been made with such clarity that anyone can notice Big Mom's gender bend. As soon as the person shared the fan-art, he also asked if he should be called Big Papa or Big Dad.

One Piece Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation)

As this was shared by u/ricardomango, this is not the first time that the user has made fan art. Many times in the past, the user has also shared art of many notable characters, like Kaido from One Piece or Aasimar Cleric from Dungeons & Dragons.

In summation

Big Mom was last seen in the One Piece manga during the Wano Country arc, when she fought Trafalgar Law and Captain Kid. Big Mom took a lot of damage during the battle since Law and Kid used their awakened devil fruit abilities. Despite their attack, Big Mama did not collapse.

Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation)

Later, Big Mom also used soul pocus on Child and Law, but since they didn't fear her, it didn't work on them. Big Mom was eventually defeated. She cursed Captain Roger for starting the Great Pirate Era and was thrown deep into the magma chamber of Wano. Big Mom's whereabouts are still unknown, and Pudding is unsure whether she is still alive.

Hence, despite all the guesses and ideas, the male avatar of Big Mom is something new for fans. Now, instead of waiting for the next edition, fans may discuss whether he should be Big Dad or Big Papa.

