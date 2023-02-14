One Piece: Trafalgar D Law turns into a woman in new viral fanart

One Piece has a strong community of dedicated fans who keep the series alive on multiple social media sites like Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook. The theories, discussion threads, and fan-made content keep fans engaged and excited as they await fresh content to be released in the future.

On Reddit, one such fanart made by user u/mimscosara has gone viral and is currently winning over the hearts of One Piece fans. The fanart in question portrays gender-bender Trafalgar D Water Law in the artist's own unique style.

Trafalgar Law gender-bender fanart by u/mimscosara and reaction from One Piece fans

One Piece fans love Trafalgar Law and many have drawn incredible fanarts of the character in the past, some of them even gaining massive popularity online. The fanart made by Reddit user u/mimscosara went viral on the popular r/OnePiece subreddit, garnering over 2.6k upvotes and 56 comments.

This fanart shows Trafalgar Law in a female avatar grabbing a juice box from the refrigerator, while staring directly at the viewer. She is seen fashioning the same tattoos Law carries on his hand, namely the surgeon of death tattoo and tattoos on fingers that collectively spell "DEATH."

Female Law also has similar earrings along with patches on her white sweater, which is reminiscent of the pattern Kid Law's hat used to have. The artist has put many such small details in the fanart, making it resemble the original character while also adding a gender-bending effect to the mix.

Smiling feamle Trafalgar Law fanart (Image via [email protected]/mimscosara)

The artwork also contains certain Easter eggs for people who love to appreciate an artist adding extra details into their work. Behind the refrigerator is a portrait of Law's savior, Donquixote Rosinante, also known as Corazon.

He was the one who helped save Law's life by feeding him the Ope Ope no Mi Devil Fruit and also ensured his escape from Doflamingo's grasp. This betrayal even led to Corazon losing his own life, making him one of the most selfless characters in the One Piece series.

Besides Corazon's photo, there is another portrait peeking from beyond the refrigerator which shows Law smiling with his crewmates. As a whole, the fanart itself is bright and filled with soft lighting, which results in Law looking warm and cozy, with the cold background giving a nice contrast to the artwork.

There are two versions of the artwork, one where Female Law is seen smiling and another where she appears serious.

In summation

In the One Piece manga, Law was last seen fighting Blackbeard to prevent him from stealing the Road Poneglyphs in Law's possession. The outcome of the fight has not yet been revealed by Oda, making fans really concerned for Law's safety. At this point in the story, Blackbeard is set to be Luffy's final challenge, which means there is no way he can be defeated by Law.

Thus, amidst all these speculations, theories, and gloom, the female Trafalgar Law fanart is a breath of fresh air for One Piece fans. It helps them forget about the character's inevitable doom, and rather debate on who female Law shall date.

