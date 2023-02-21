One Piece chapter 1076 (Initial Spoilers): Dr. Vegapunk located as Luffy, Lucci, Zoro, and Kaku team up

One Piece chapter 1076 initial spoilers have finally arrived, bringing exciting developments and news for the series. It seems that Dr. Vegapunk has finally been located, while Luffy and Zoro decide to free and team up with Rob Lucci and Kaku.

Especially exciting is that One Piece chapter 1076 also takes a quick visit to Elbaf, where none other than Red-Haired Shanks is waiting for fans. It’s one of the most exciting and detailed sets of initial spoilers in recent weeks, causing quite a stir amongst fans.

One Piece chapter 1076 sees Shanks at Elbaf as Eustass Kid arrives on the island of Giants

One Piece chapter 1076 spoilers begin by revealing the issue’s title as Old Friend before seeing Rob Lucci and Kaku freed by Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro. This is a request the former pair had made to the latter at the end of the previous issue, and despite Luffy and Zoro’s apparent disgust at the thought, they have consented.

Lucci and Luffy then fight S-Bear while Kaku and Zoro take on S-Hawk. It’s revealed here that S-Hawk has Mr. 1’s Devil Fruit, the Dice-Dice Fruit. This is a Devil Fruit that allows its user to turn their body itself into a blade, made evident by how Mr. 1, real-name Daz Bones, first fought during the Alabasta arc.

One Piece chapter 1076 then shifts perspectives to reveal that the real Dr. Vegapunk has been imprisoned alongside Cipher Pol agents. It’s established that the agents have been there for months. This likely means that they’re from the Egghead disappearances, which CP0 asked the Vegapunks about upon their arrival to Egghead earlier in the arc.

Unfortunately, initial spoilers don’t specify whether or not fans learn how Dr. Vegapunk came to be imprisoned alongside these Cipher Pol agents. In other words, it seems that the identity of the Vegapunk traitor is still unknown. If it is revealed in the upcoming issue, this fact seems to be one that leakers are saving for full summary spoilers.

What isn’t saved for the One Piece chapter 1076 full summary spoilers is that Shanks is at Elbaf with other giants. Per the initial spoilers, Dorry and Brogy of the Little Garden arc finally returned to Elbaf. This may be due to Oimo and Kashi of the Enies Lobby arc finally finding their captains, but this isn’t specified either way in the initial spoilers.

The One Piece chapter 1076 initial spoilers then end by confirming that Eustass Kid has arrived at the coast of Elbaf, seemingly setting up a rematch between him and Shanks. However, this is purely speculative, with the initial spoilers apparently emphasizing that Kid has only just arrived at Elbaf. Given that Shanks’ presence is established beforehand, it’s possible that fans only learn of this due to Shanks’ Observation Haki.

Overall, the issue seems incredibly exciting, with initial spoilers being full of juicy developments which fans have been waiting on for quite some time. Without a doubt, the full summary spoilers later in the week will only continue to reveal and elaborate more on the already-known details of the issue.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

