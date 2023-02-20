One Piece chapter 1076: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1076 is set to release on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12 AM JST. Following Vegapunk Shaka’s claim that another Vegapunk must have betrayed the group, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming issue. Similarly, fans are eager to learn whether Luffy and Zoro will join forces with Lucci and Kaku.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1076 at the time of writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, they have not been confirmed by the series' leaker community, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans have at least verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece chapter 1076, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece chapter 1076 likely to open with Luffy and Zoro’s answer to potential Lucci and Kaku team-up

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1076 is set to release at 12 AM JST on Monday, February 27, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, such as Japanese viewers, will be able to watch the episode on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. However, the lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1076 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, February 26, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, February 26, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, February 26, 2023

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, February 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, February 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, February 26, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, February 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Monday, February 27, 2023

Chapter 1075 recap

One Piece Chapter 1075 began with Vegapunk Shaka trying to get in touch with Vegapunk Pythagoras following the apparent attack on the latter. Shaka then saw a shadowy figure seemingly attacking the surveillance camera Den Den Mushi, causing the entire system to eventually go down.

The issue then showed the various Straw Hat and Vegapunk groups looking for Dr. Vegapunk, the main Stella body among them. Vegapunk York, Vegapunk Lilith, Usopp, and Franky came across Pythagoras’ body, which revealed him to be alive. However, they were attacked by the S-Snake Seraphim in the process, with York being turned to stone.

Chapter 1075 then cut back to the control room, where fans saw Lucci, Kaku, Zoro, Luffy, and Vegapunk Shaka come under attack by the S-Bear and S-Hawk Seraphim models. The issue’s final panels saw Lucci and Kaku ask to be freed from their cuffs so they can fight alongside Zoro and Luffy, with the latter pair making a face of disgust and disbelief in response.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Chapter 1076 will most likely open with Luffy and Zoro’s actual response to Lucci and Kaku, which will most likely be a yes. The main reason for this being a yes is that the Seraphim are after Lucci and Kaku specifically, and since Luffy and Zoro need to protect Shaka, it makes sense to allow the former pair to protect themselves.

One Piece Chapter 1076 will also likely revisit the group of Franky, Usopp, Vegapunk Pythagoras, and Vegapunk Lilith. Being pursued by S-Snake puts them in grave danger, which will likely be showcased in the upcoming issues. Fans may also see them try and rescue Vegapunk York’s body at some point.

Finally, the issue is likely to show Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn either arriving at or having already arrived at Egghead Island. In either case, this would turn the Straw Hats’ situations from bad to worse, adding countless reinforcements to the enemies they need to fight to escape.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

