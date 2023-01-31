Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2: Everything we know so far

Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 is official as the sequel season was greenlit even before the first season to an end. The isekai anime aired through the fall 2022 anime season and was immediately greenlit by its producers and studio as it was highly rated by its fans.

Reincarnated as a Sword follows the story of a human who gets reincarnated as a nameless sword in a fantasy world. Here, he is found by Fran, a member of the Black Cat Tribe—a Beastkin group, who dreams of becoming a mightier beast and aims to reach her goal with her new sword whom she names "Shishou."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Reincarnated as a Sword manga and light novel.

Everything to know about Reincarnated as a Sword season 2

Release date and time, where to watch

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 announced!! Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 announced!! https://t.co/uXvlXzH0ZT

Prior to the release of the season finale of Reincarnated as a Sword season 1, the anime's official Twitter account had unveiled that the anime was greenlit for a second season. Given that no information other than that has been revealed, it is tough to say when the second season will premiere, however, one can predict the same.

Considering that Reincarnated as a Sword has a wide number of producers for the project, the chances seem really low that the anime studio C2C will give away its rights to adapt the second season.

Fran and Shishou as seen in Reincarnated as a Sword (Image via Studio C2C)

Additionally, Studio C2C has several projects lined up for this year, including the likes of The Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 and The Wandering Witch season 2, both of which have been confirmed to be either in production or in their early stages. Thus, fans can expect Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 to be released sometime around the Fall 2023 or Winter 2024 anime seasons.

As for its streaming details, given that not a lot has been revealed, it can be assumed that Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 will only be available on the same streaming platforms that premiered the anime's first season, which includes HIDIVE and Bilibili.

Fran as seen in Reincarnated as a Sword season 1 (Image via Studio C2C)

While HIDIVE may provide fans with English subtitles, Bilibili may provide fans in Asian regions with English, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese subtitles. As for fans in Japan, they can expect the isekai anime to premiere on Tokyo MX, ABC TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

What to expect from Reincarnated as a Sword season 2?

Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 is set to continue the story given that the first season ended with a “To Be Continued”. As for the second season, Fran and Shishou are set to fight against the Undead King on the Flying Island.

Fran and Shishou as seen in Reincarnated as a Sword season 1 (Image via Studio C2C)

However, the journey is set to only have them travel to the port of Seedrun where they unwittingly find themselves drawn into a conspiracy involving two special twins. For now, it is quite difficult to predict how much will the upcoming season adapt given that the announcement PV itself was a video made out of clips from the first season itself, thus giving no hints about the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes