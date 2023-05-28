Spider-Man 2 has Dragon Ball fans psyched with Miles' lightning Kamehameha

Dragon Ball fans have been buzzing with excitement since the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer. Alongside the breathtaking action seen in the teaser, fans couldn't help but notice a thrilling connection to a popular anime series. Miles Morales, the latest Spider-Man in the Marvel gaming universe, displayed a powerful new move that closely resembles Goku's iconic technique, the Kamehameha.

This unexpected homage in the game's teaser has sparked excitement among Goku fans, leading to speculation and discussions about the connection between the two beloved franchises.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball and the

Miles' lightning 'Kamehameha Wave' attack leaves the Dragon Ball fandom awestruck

ToonRami @ToonRami Every Dragon Ball fan:

YOO THATS MILES MORALES DOING THE KAMEHAMEHA!!!



SPIDER-MAN 2 HYPE!!! Every Dragon Ball fan:YOO THATS MILES MORALES DOING THE KAMEHAMEHA!!!SPIDER-MAN 2 HYPE!!! https://t.co/uHUqLRLNPD

Miles Morales possesses a range of unique abilities due to his genetically enhanced spider powers. Alongside his agility, strength, and web-slinging capabilities, the Marvel superhero has the power to generate and manipulate electric charges. This ability allows him to stun enemies and even unleash a powerful electric burst known as the Venom Strike.

In the recent Spider-Man 2 trailer, Miles is seen confronting Dr. Connors in his Lizard form, engaging in combat with Craven the Hunter's goons. It's during this intense battle that Miles displays a move that closely resembles Goku's famous Kamehameha technique.

Ashera🧊 @IceAshera DID MILES DO A KAMEHAMEHA BRO? LMAO Spider-Man 2 looks so sick! DID MILES DO A KAMEHAMEHA BRO? LMAO Spider-Man 2 looks so sick! https://t.co/plmuZWlzBJ

As it happens, fans of the legendary Saiyan were quick to notice the uncanny similarity between Miles' lightning-based attack and the Kamehameha that Goku and many of the Z fighters use. Social media platforms thus erupted with excitement as fans discussed the connection between these two beloved characters.

While some enthusiasts viewed it as a reference to Dragon Ball, others speculated that it might be a coincidence as the iconic attack stance is used widely in anime, Western cartoons, and comics.

Regardless, fans' enthusiasm remained high, with many excited about the possibility of a nod to Goku and the series within the Spider-Man game.

AC @acgc1989 @ToonRami And my first thought was a Hadouken instead lmao @ToonRami And my first thought was a Hadouken instead lmao

The future of Dragon Ball franchise

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game is set to release later this year, the future of Dragon Ball remains uncertain. Toei Animation has yet to provide any official news regarding the next potential entry in the franchise.

Xel (CR: Sukitte Ii na yo) @ZelNotShel Done with Granolah the Survivor arc. Great arc, prolly on par with Goku Black for me. The thematics with Bardock and the pride of the Saiyans, tying in all the way back to Vegeta's concept of it in the og manga were my fave parts of it. Granolah himself was good as well Done with Granolah the Survivor arc. Great arc, prolly on par with Goku Black for me. The thematics with Bardock and the pride of the Saiyans, tying in all the way back to Vegeta's concept of it in the og manga were my fave parts of it. Granolah himself was good as well https://t.co/N2um6t1R96

Currently, the manga is captivating fans with its Granolah the Survivor arc, which will introduce a new character named Granolah, who seeks revenge against Frieza for the destruction of his home planet. The Z warriors will now attempt to prevent Granolah from becoming too powerful and losing control of his newfound strength.

While the anime's future is unclear, the manga continues to captivate fans with its thrilling storyline, leaving them hopeful for more Dragon Ball content in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes