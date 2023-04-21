Fans upset as Dragon Ball manga ruins Ultra Instinct Goku in the worst possible way

Unfortunately for author Akira Toriyama and illustrator Toyotarou, the duo’s Dragon Ball Super manga series hasn’t been the most popular with fans as of late. While some were initially upset by the choice to do a Trunks- and Goten-centric prequel arc for the Super Hero film, many were disappointed by this section of the arc suddenly coming to an end.

With the latest chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga seemingly set to recap the film’s events, fans are somewhat upset with the series’ direction. This is hardly the first time fans have expressed discontent with the manga, typically comparing it to the anime’s way of handling things in the process.

Likewise, one fan’s decision to compare the manga and anime versions of Goku’s Ultra Instinct to one another has fanned the flames to the argument yet again regarding the quality of the manga.

Dragon Ball Super manga's Ultra Instinct Goku has fans divided

Pensive Rage @Pure_Rage136 Possibly the funniest thing about True UI is that Manga Goku went through 3 extra arcs just to end up at a worse version of what he was able to do in the anime. Possibly the funniest thing about True UI is that Manga Goku went through 3 extra arcs just to end up at a worse version of what he was able to do in the anime. https://t.co/oZPUemGT2s

As Twitter user @Pure_Rage136 (Rage136) mentions in their tweet, the manga’s course of events for unlocking the powerup was much different than those of the anime. The anime saw Goku learn about and fully master Ultra Instinct in one arc, while the Dragon Ball Super manga process stretched this out across at least three arcs.

The manga also sees the trigger for Goku’s unlocking technique become the realization of several lessons his former instructors taught him, such as Kami, Master Roshi, and King Kai.

The anime instead has him activate the form by being pushed to his absolute limits to the point of near-death, only to surpass himself once more and unlock a basic version of the technique.

H @Hiro6840 @Pure_Rage136 Lol I think about this all the time, I figure that eventually the manga will do something similar, who really knows, but yeah it’s kinda dumb how the manga goes about it @Pure_Rage136 Lol I think about this all the time, I figure that eventually the manga will do something similar, who really knows, but yeah it’s kinda dumb how the manga goes about it

DasoAp152 @Diego29300791



Goku: Okay, I got it.



Whis: Now fill your mind with emotions again to get stronger.



Goku and all of us: @Pure_Rage136 Whis and Merus: You need to clear your mind to use Ultra Instinct correctly.Goku: Okay, I got it.Whis: Now fill your mind with emotions again to get stronger.Goku and all of us: @Pure_Rage136 Whis and Merus: You need to clear your mind to use Ultra Instinct correctly.Goku: Okay, I got it.Whis: Now fill your mind with emotions again to get stronger.Goku and all of us: https://t.co/9Nv8phw7g0

The anime also highlights the form as much more dangerous than it is presented in the Dragon Ball Super manga. The anime sees Whis warn that one could potentially die from the stress of using the form, while the manga claims there’s no such risk.

Interestingly, both the manga and the anime agree that once the form is able to be used at will, its user is no longer at risk of suffering any adverse effects.

Rage136 also points out how the manga’s Ultra Instinct is actually portrayed as a weaker or lesser version relative to the anime’s. While the anime’s is portrayed as a Godly technique that typical mortals can’t access, the manga goes as far as to suggest that Master Roshi is using a very barebones version of the technique.

In other words, the anime’s Ultra Instinct is more restricted in terms of users, whereas the manga’s is more generally learnable.

MEZA 🏳️‍⚧️ @MezaMunn @Pure_Rage136 I loved it in the Moro arc, but man........... we don't talk about what came next @Pure_Rage136 I loved it in the Moro arc, but man........... we don't talk about what came next

⭐️B I P P Y⭐️ @bippy515 @Pure_Rage136 You just can’t compare DBS anime to the manga anymore. The anime ended 6 years ago and had no clue where the story was going afterwards because they were focusing on Broly. True UI is the most logical step they have taken with the form since it’s debut in the manga @Pure_Rage136 You just can’t compare DBS anime to the manga anymore. The anime ended 6 years ago and had no clue where the story was going afterwards because they were focusing on Broly. True UI is the most logical step they have taken with the form since it’s debut in the manga

KALSKingdom @KALS_Kingdom @Pure_Rage136 I really prefer how they handled UI in the anime. @Pure_Rage136 I really prefer how they handled UI in the anime.

Alex @Axl_hk @Pure_Rage136 Would be funny if the anime develops UI in the same way as the manga so then we have: Goku using emotions in UI with no consequence-->Goku not being able to use UI with emotions-->Goku learning to use UI with emotions (again) @Pure_Rage136 Would be funny if the anime develops UI in the same way as the manga so then we have: Goku using emotions in UI with no consequence-->Goku not being able to use UI with emotions-->Goku learning to use UI with emotions (again)

As mentioned above, there’s seemingly a healthy split on whether Rage136’s Dragon Ball Super manga take is accurate or not. Most fans, however, are instead focusing on the comparison between the two, offering their own thoughts on what could come next or how the two forms could be reconciled.

Others are pointing out how the manga and the anime aren’t comparable anymore with how different directions each has chosen to go in. In any case, it’s clear that fans are very opinionated when it comes to the different mediums of the Super series in general, and especially so when it comes to Ultra Instinct.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

