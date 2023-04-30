Dragon Ball fans bring Super Saiyan Goku to life at Wydad vs Simba game

Before the kick-off of the match between Wydad Athletic Club and Simba Sports Club in the Quarter-Finals of the CAF Champions League, Wydad Athletic Club fans made three tifos inspired by Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball, written and illustrated by manga creator Akira Toriyama, follows the life of Goku, a Saiyan who was raised on Earth after he was sent to the planet when his planet Vegeta was destroyed. Since then, he has been protecting Earth from any danger that approaches it.

Wydad Athletic Club fans showcase three tifos inspired by Dragon Ball

Fans made Goku go Super Saiyan at yesterday's CAF Champions League Wydad vs Simba Game!

Before the match between Wydad Athletic Club and Simba Sports Club in the CAF Champions League, the Wydad fans brought Goku to life after they showcased three Dragon Ball tifos that saw Goku become a Super Saiyan.

The first tifo saw Goku in his normal form as his hair was black. His clothing seemed to be that from DBS, rather than what should have been, i.e., from DBZ.

The second tifo said "Beast Mode" as the "O" was replaced by a dragon ball, similar to the series title card.

The third tifo saw Goku in his Super Saiyan form as they donned their Dragon Ball Z outfit and had blond hair and turquoise-coloured eyes.

There was also a banner showcased at the bottom of the tifos, which read,

"Getting Stronger, Going Further On Any Road."

This was shown to make them realize that the fans would support them no matter what the match's result would have been.

As for the match itself, Wydad Casablanca managed to win against Simba SC by winning the penalty shootout 4-3 after the Quarter Finals second leg ended with a 1-nil win for Wydad, leading to a 1-1 score on aggregate.

How fans reacted to the Goku tifos

LatanGER Road to 300

This is the Best Goku W

Fans were delighted to see the tifos as they not just showcased how popular the anime was but how dedicatedly people can create such tifos for their players. In addition, it was a proud moment for all DB fans as the anime managed to make its way to international media even when nothing exceptional was happening in the franchise.

Rohan Kumar Mahato

Dragon Ball tifo are quite common during Football matches.

Quite notable one was when PSG fans did this

Fans then shared their love for the franchise as they believed it to be the greatest anime considering its influence on Morocco. Moreover, this is not the first time the anime has featured in football matches as previously, the series characters Goku and Shenron were previously seen in several tifos created by France's Paris Saint Germain Football Club.

