Mashle manga comes to an end in WSJ issue 31

Mashle manga has finally come to an end after the release of chapter 162 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31. Following its conclusion, the publishing company, Shueisha, is set to release its final volume 18 and a fanbook on October 4, 2023.

Hajime Kōmoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles follows the story of Mash Burnedead, a boy with no magic, who is living in the magical realm. However, he trains his body to build muscles and becomes strong. Thus, when people attack him for having no magic, he defends himself and makes a deal with them and joins Easton Magic Academy in hopes of becoming a Divine Visionary.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga ends with chapter 162

Hajime Komoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2020. After a three-year run, the manga has finally come to an end with the release of chapter 162 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue 31.

Following this, the manga's publishing company, Shueisha, is set to publish and distribute the final volume 18 of the manga on October 4, 2023. The manga will also be releasing an official fanbook on the same day.

The manga had entered its final arc with its 12th volume, which was released back in July 2022. Following that, Shueisha has kept publishing its manga with volume 16 released on April 3 and volume 17 set to release on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Mashle fans are emotional following the manga's end

Fans were quite emotional as the Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga came to an end, as they loved the story and hoped for the protagonist's adventures to have continued for a little longer. That said, they were happy that the manga was not unnecessarily stretched for too long and received the ending that it deserved. Several fans also recommended the manga to others.

While not all fans had read the manga when it first came out, after the anime's release, the number of manga readers increased drastically. Thus, many fans now appreciated mangaka Hajime Komoto's work and thanked him for his efforts.

〄 @_dantesinfern0 @animetv_jp Its been an amazing ride, thank you Hajime Komoto @animetv_jp Its been an amazing ride, thank you Hajime Komoto https://t.co/10QZVBGsCd

Tam @tcgharker @animetv_jp One of the few that actually got its true ending! Kept the same humour from CH1 through CH162. Can't wait to watch the next season of the anime. @animetv_jp One of the few that actually got its true ending! Kept the same humour from CH1 through CH162. Can't wait to watch the next season of the anime.

MrFeldecat @DylanHollis14 @animetv_jp Man it’s been a great run. What a fantastic series. Anime onlys not ready for the next season🫡🥹 @animetv_jp Man it’s been a great run. What a fantastic series. Anime onlys not ready for the next season🫡🥹 https://t.co/k5uIbJVats

As mentioned above, many viewers had become fans of the series after watching the series. Thus, learning that the manga series was coming to an end right after the first season finished airing was tough for fans. That said, they were glad that a sequel anime for the same had already been announced for 2024. Thus, fans will hopefully soon see Mash Burnedead and his friends return as part of the anime.

