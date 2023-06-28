Mashle manga ends with chapter 162

Hajime Komoto's Mashle manga will reach its climax with the release of the upcoming chapter 162, as revealed by Shonen Jump News on Twitter. The manga started serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine in January 2020 and consists of 17 volumes as of now. Moreover, it has been announced that the final volume 18 along with its official fanbook will be released in October 2023.

Mashle manga chapter 162 will be released in the 31st issue of the magazine on July 3, 2023. Moreover, the manga has been adapted into an anime series that premiered on April 8, 2023, and is currently ongoing. Animated by A-1 Pictures and directed by Tomoya Tanaka, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Mashle manga recap and more

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga MASHLE by Hajime Komoto has ended this week with Chapter 162 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31.



Series will be releasing Final Volume 18 and its Official Fanbook in October 2023. MASHLE by Hajime Komoto has ended this week with Chapter 162 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31.Series will be releasing Final Volume 18 and its Official Fanbook in October 2023. https://t.co/1ESAgrPPLF

The previous chapter ended with Mash's victory against Innocent Zero, however, this came at a cost. Although Mash acknowledged the truth in his words, he was able to convince Innocent Zero to undo the damage that had been done. Using his Return Force Timez Thirds, Innocent Zero restored the lost time without disrupting the natural flow of time.

Despite being the main antagonist of the series, Innocent Zero completed such a selfless task, which led to the survival of everyone involved.

Following this incident, the story jumps ahead several months later to the Divine Visionary Induction Hall, where no one seemed to have qualified to become the visionary that year. However, due to Mash's heroic efforts that helped save the world, he was chosen to be the visionary although he did not meet the requirements.

In conclusion, the previous chapter has given Mash the opportunity to achieve his dream and overcome all his shortcomings. As such, Mashle manga chapter 162 is likely to provide a satisfying ending for fans of the series.

The synopsis of the Mashle manga as per MyAnimeList, reads:

"To everyone else in his magic-dominated world, the young and powerless Mash Burnedead is a threat to the gene pool and must be purged. Living secretly in the forest, he spends every day training his body, building muscles strong enough to compete with magic itself! However, upon having his identity exposed and his peaceful life threatened, Mash begins his journey to becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' a role so powerful that society would have no choice but to accept his existence."

It continues:

"And so, in order to maintain his peaceful life, the magicless Mash enrolls in the prestigious Easton Magic Academy, competing against the children of some of the most powerful and elite in the realm. Lacking the very skill needed to survive at Easton, magic, Mash appears to already be at a disadvantage to his fellow classmates. In order to achieve his goals, Mash will have to fight his way through every trial using his fists alone, overcoming magic with muscles, all for the illustrious title of Divine Visionary!"

Hajime Komoto's Mashle manga is available on VizMedia's official website, Shuiesha's Manga Plus website, and Shuiesha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes