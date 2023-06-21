Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 161 is the next installment of one of the most well-liked series in Shonen Jump. Since January 2020, Hajime Komoto's series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump publication. The chapters have been assembled into fifteen tankobon volumes as of February 2023.

The series' original premise of a magical academy with an underdog protagonist helped the drama gain popularity. In contrast to other shonen manga, Mashle: Muscles and Magic makes an effort to satirize the underdog hero, right through Mash, the main character. Mash enrolls at the magic school even though he has no magical abilities because he is determined to live and show the rest of the world that strength can overcome magic.

With the success of the anime Mashle: Muscles and Magic, which debuted in April, now is an excellent moment to read the manga.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 161 highlights the enduring power of muscles over magic

Kouga @glimsering



#MASHLE DOT’S IRA KREUZ IS FINALLY ANIMATED DOT’S IRA KREUZ IS FINALLY ANIMATED #MASHLE https://t.co/jJ6CiGrrJt

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 161 will be released on June 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. The storyline combines, via parody, the gag elements of One Punch Man with the concept of the magical academy that was popularized by Harry Potter.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 161 will be released internationally in the following time zones:

Caribbean Standard Time (CST) - Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 10 am

Central Time (Mexico) - Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 9 am

Eastern Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, June 25, 2023, 10 am

Indian Standard Time (India) - Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Pacific Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, June 25, 2023, 7 am

Australian Standard Time (Australia) - Monday, June 26, 2023, at 2 am

Fans can read the upcoming Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 161 in Manga Plus, Viz Media, and Weekly Shonen Jump.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 160 recap

We discovered that despite being vanquished, Innocent Zero's spell will endure. Unfortunately, Mash's physical might is insufficient to overcome it because it devours anything it touches. Mash uses the Continental Kickboard technique to prevent the continent from being affected by Innocent Zero's magic, saving the day in true anime fashion.

The spell sent a large wave into the water once it was cast. Mash saved everyone and obtained a cute octopus cap in the process as a form of foreshadowing in Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 161. He then used a magic wand to stop the tsunami. The idea of a boy without magic just swimming to save a continent is absurdly comical but true to the spirit of the manga, which is similar to Saitama in One Punch Man.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 161

Gehoo @Gehuuge



Rayne Ames just built diff



Can't wait tonight's episode for his first reveal MashleRayne Ames just built diffCan't wait tonight's episode for his first reveal MashleRayne Ames just built diff 😳😳😳Can't wait tonight's episode for his first reveal 🙏 https://t.co/jg5CWHrhls

Innocent Zero continues to demonstrate new abilities to combat Mash, and while the latter comically manages to one-up his adversary, the big bad antagonist refuses to back down. Manga readers can expect more comedy and battle scenes from the upcoming Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 161.

Undoubtedly, the readers are in for a surprise, especially after seeing Innocent Zero's transition into a gag character in a manga panel. The side characters from the rival school and the teachers might engage in the battle, but everyone knows it is a fight between the boy without magic and the ultimate magical evil. Mash is Asta from Black Clover, except the story takes itself less seriously in a self-reflexive way.

Poll : 0 votes