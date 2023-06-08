Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 159 - Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 159. The popularity of its anime adaptation has grown swiftly, and curiosity about the upcoming chapter is escalating due to the particular state Mash found himself in during the last chapter. The Hajime Komoto-authored series debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2020.

It was immediately hailed for its brilliant comedy and punchlines, which is reminiscent of both Western fiction and anime. As of February 2023, the story has been published in fifteen tankobon volumes. The anime offers its viewers something entirely unique by fusing two very striking components, the overpowering protagonist of One Punch Man and the wizarding school from Harry Potter.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 159 sees Innocent Zero face humiliation at Mash's hands

Release date and time

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 159 will be made available on June 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. The idea of a magical school with a protagonist who is the underdog has greatly boosted the series' popularity. Unlike other shonen comics, this one mocks the underdog hero by having Mash, the protagonist, enrol in a magic school despite having no skill for magic in order. He does this to prove to the Mashle community that strength can triumph over magic.

As such, fans can catch Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 159 at the following time zones:

Caribbean Standard Time (CST) - Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 10 am

Central Time (Mexico) - Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 9 am

Eastern Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, June 11, 2023, 10 am

Indian Standard Time (India) - Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Pacific Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, June 11, 2023, 7 am

Australian Standard Time (Australia) - Monday, June 12, 2023, at 2 am

The forthcoming Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 159 is currently available to readers in Manga Plus, Viz Media, and Weekly Shonen Jump.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 158 recap

Max was happy that he had the opportunity to make up for his obligation to Mash, and all the other guys from the exam stepped forward to lend a hand. The person whose clothes Mash tore came to help them as well, and he was working the hardest of all of them. He was very certain that the man had never mended his garments after observing his damaged clothing.

Even though each person was more than happy to help when they knew Mash was the one who required their assistance, Kaldo contacted everyone anyway in the hopes that he wouldn't come out as impolite. Kaldo informed that practically everyone Mash had either battled or helped had come to support him, including Pops.

Pops confided in him that he was constantly worried about Mash because he believed that without magic, he would be unable to experience the love and support of such a large number of people. But now he understands that Mash already possesses the strength of honesty and kindness, as Mash had developed into a responsible and charitable adult, and Pops was very proud of him. The people Mash impacted are eager to witness this impending victory.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 159

Mash turned the magic, which had previously been a source of contention, into a means of bringing everyone together. Therefore, everyone is eagerly awaiting the publication of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Chapter 159 to see Innocent Zero's demise. As the magical community stands behind the strength of an underdog hero, the dispute could escalate to a very high point.

Despite being a parody, Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 159 will carry on the story's tradition of shocking readers with how much heart it possesses. Innocent Zero never imagined that anyone would be able to defeat him, but Mash would eventually bring him to his knees due to his desire and ruthlessness.

