Mashle: Muscles and Magic chapter 150: Release date and time, Countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Muscles and Magic has recently become one of Shonen Jump's most renowned series, with its popularity evident in the imminent anime adaptation. Written by Hajime Kmoto, the series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January 2020. As of February 2023, the chapters have been compiled into fifteen tankobon volumes.

The series' original premise of a magical school with an underdog protagonist helped the drama gain further popularity. Mashle: Muscles and Magic, in contrast to other shonen manga, makes an effort to satirize the hero through Mash. Even though he has no magical abilities, Mash enrolls at the magic school because he is determined to live and show the rest of the world that strength can overcome magic.

Mashle: Muscles and Magic's upcoming April anime premiere makes this the perfect opportunity to catch up on the manga. Fans can anticipate the future of Mash's current conflict in the upcoming chapter, which is set to be released in the first week of April.

Mashle: Muscles and Magic chapter 150 might see the titular protagonist return to the real world and take on Innocent Zero

Release date and time, where to read

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Ch. 149: As his allies fight a desperate battle, Mash tries to make a deal! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Zc4TaL Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Ch. 149: As his allies fight a desperate battle, Mash tries to make a deal! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Zc4TaL https://t.co/KDQ3h8mdgg

Chapter 150 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be made available on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12 am JST. For the upcoming chapter, the following times could be anticipated as potential release times:

Caribbean Standard Time (CST) - 10 am on Sunday, April 2

Central Time (Mexico) - 9 am, Sunday, April 2

Eastern Time (US and Canada) - 10 am on Sunday, April 2

Indian Standard Time (India) - 8:30 pm on Sunday, April 2

Pacific Time (US and Canada) - 7 am on Sunday, April 2

Australian Standard Time (Australia) - 2 am on Monday, April 3

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 150, which will be serialized in the next issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, will be available for free reading on Viz Media and Manga Plus. The anime is set to release in the second week of April.

What to expect from Mashle: Muscles and Magic chapter 150

Mashle: Muscles and Magic may see Mash return to the real world and take on Innocent Zero. Perhaps he would avenge Lady Meliadoul if she even did sacrifice herself. As such, Mash might also be able to help his friends get vengeance.

In addition, a few more chapter, including 150, might take place in the realm of the dead and feature more comic interludes that fans have grown accustomed to from this manga. Whichever realm Mash is in, his presence is of utmost importance.

A brief recap of Mashle: Muscles and Magic chapter 149

Mashle: Magic and Muscles @Mashle_EN



#MASHLE #マッシュル MASHLE will be receiving a JUMP STUDIO NEO stage at Jump Festa 2023, which will be livestreamed. The event will be held on December 17th and 18th. Additional details, such as schedule will be revealed later. MASHLE will be receiving a JUMP STUDIO NEO stage at Jump Festa 2023, which will be livestreamed. The event will be held on December 17th and 18th. Additional details, such as schedule will be revealed later.#MASHLE #マッシュル https://t.co/xuHknRZQ27

Mashle: Magic and Magic chapter 149 featured Lady Meliadoul's healing prowess. As soon as he arrived, Lady Meliadoul got to work fixing the hero Mash. She took a fake heart out of its packing and put it right into Mash's chest. This brings her into conflict with Innocent Zero, in a battle with whom she apparently sacrificed herself though it did not affect the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Mash awakens in an unidentified location. An angel-like figure informs him that he has died and that in order to resurrect, he must give up the thing he values the most. However, Mash manages to convince the being to let him go after his desire to live in peace with everyone sways him. Finally, before going, he asks to build his reps in the realm in a true Mashle: Magic and Muscles fashion.

