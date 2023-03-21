Mashle anime: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Mashle anime is set to premiere on Saturday, April 8, 2023. With the recent confirmation of its full release date, as well as the final cast announcements, fans are incredibly excited to begin the new series. What is even more exciting is the confirmation that Crunchyroll will be streaming the series as it airs.

Unfortunately, there is currently no verifiable spoiler information available for the Mashle anime series. However, as mentioned above, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for its highly-anticipated first episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the Mashle anime series while speculating on what to expect from the premiere episode.

Mashle anime series set to wow viewers with a fresh take on classic magic anime tropes

Release date and time, where to watch

The Mashle anime series is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Saturday, April 8, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ episodes for subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

The Mashle anime series is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Friday, April 7

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, April 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, April 7

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, April 7

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Friday, April 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, April 7

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, April 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Saturday, April 8

What to expect (speculative)

Given that the Mashle anime series revolves around protagonist Mash Burnedead, fans can expect the premiere episode to focus almost exclusively on him.

The first episode will likely show viewers Mash’s mentality and explain exactly why he needs to become a Divine Visionary at Easton Magic Academy. While the overarching objective of this goal appears to be guaranteeing his and his father’s lifestyle, how this will allow him to do so isn’t addressed in any spoiler-free series synopsis.

While it’s unlikely that the first episode of the anime series will cover all of this, the vast majority should be addressed. Similarly, whatever isn’t covered in the premiere episode should be discussed in the ones that immediately follow.

In any case, fans should be incredibly excited to begin Mash’s magical journey in the coming weeks.

