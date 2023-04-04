Mashle chapter 151: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Muscles and Magic has quickly gone on to become one of Shonen Jump's most popular series. Written by Hajime Komoto, the series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January 2020. As of February 2023, the chapters have been compiled into fifteen tankobon volumes.

The original premise of a magical school with an underdog protagonist aided the drama's popularity. Mashle: Muscles and Magic, in contrast to other shonen manga, makes an effort to satirize the underdog hero through Mash. Mash, the main character, enrolls at the magic school even though he has no magical abilities because he is determined to live and show the rest of the world that strength can overcome magic.

With the upcoming anime release of Mashle: Muscles and Magic in April, now is a good time to read the manga. The recent revelation in chapter 150 has increased the hype for the next installment, and fans can expect to see Mash return to the world of the living and possibly avenge his protector.

Mashle chapter 151 will be released on Monday, April 10, 2023

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Ch. 147: With evil nipping at their heels, Mash’s friends race to save him! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3YQaOlX

Chapter 151 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be made available on Monday, April 10, 2023, at midnight JST. For the upcoming chapter, the following times could be anticipated as potential release times:

Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 10:00 am Caribbean Standard Time (CST) Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Central Time (Mexico). Sunday, April 9, 2023, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada). Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 20:30 Indian Standard Time (India). Sunday, April 9, 2023, 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada). Monday, April 10, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. Australian Standard Time (Australia).

Magic and Muscles chapter 150, which was serialized in the most recent issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, will be available for free reading on Viz Media and Manga Plus. The anime is set to release in the second week of April.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Chapter 151

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES" TV Anime New Key Visual



- Begins broadcasting on April 7, 2023

- Studio A-1 Pictures

The series' storytelling is similar to Dragon Ball because of the protagonist's physical brawling tendencies, but he uses his muscles to parody shonen power-ups.

Lady Meliadoul attempted to appeal to Ochao's good heart. Fans will witness the impact of this talk-no jutsu. Ochoa might return to defend Boss Lady, but he might also meet his demise at the hands of Innocent Zero, being vastly outmatched in power. Fans are also waiting to see if Mash will arrive in time to save the day, or if he will lose yet again.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 150 recap

VIZ @VIZMedia Mash is about to eat a can of spinach



via Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle chapter 150 featured conflicts on two ends, as Lady Meliadoul had lost. Ochoa thinks that joining Innocent Zero's side was a wise move and that he will now assume the role of humanity's lone survivor. Ochoa had already begun to daydream about living with Innocent Zero.

After all that, Meliadoul warns Ochoa to flee and seek safety because if Innocent Zero discovers him, he won't survive. Meliadoul makes an effort to appeal to his humanity by telling him that although he has always been the worst and has done no good, deep down he isn't a horrible person. Meanwhile, Mash, in his usual fashion manages to impress the angel-like being in the afterlife, but trains before returning.

Poll : 0 votes