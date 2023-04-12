Mashle chapter 152: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Muscles and Magic has quickly gone on to become one of Shonen Jump's most popular series. Written by Hajime Komoto, the series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January 2020. As of February 2023, the chapters have been compiled into fifteen tankobon volumes.

The original premise of a magical school with an underdog protagonist aided the series's popularity. In contrast to other shonen mangas, it makes an effort to satirize the underdog hero through Mash.

Mash, the main character, enrolls at the magic school even though he has no magical abilities because he is determined to show the rest of the world that strength can overcome magic.

With the upcoming anime release of Mashle: Muscles and Magic slated for April 2023, now is a good time to read the manga. The recent revelation in chapter 151 has increased the hype for the next installment, and fans can expect to see Mash return to get back in action.

Mashle chapter 152 will be released on Monday, April 17, 2023

Release date and time

Chapter 152 of Magic and Muscles will be made available on Monday, April 17, 2023, at midnight JST. For the upcoming chapter, the following could be anticipated as tentative release times:

Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10:00 am Caribbean Standard Time (CST) Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Central Time (Mexico). Sunday, April 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada). Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 20:30 Indian Standard Time (India). Sunday, April 16, 2023, 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada). Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. Australian Standard Time (Australia).

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 151, which was serialized in the most recent issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, will be available for reading on Viz Media and Manga Plus for free. The anime is set to release in the second week of April.

What to expect from Mashle: Muscles and Magic chapter 152

Mashle chapter 152 is set to pick up from the climactic moments of its predecessor, and will hopefully see Mash back in action. He has been training in the underworld since being granted a pardon by the angel-like entity there, so fans can expect to see him in full strength.

The Mash that returns wont be a pushover, and in a fashion that is reminiscent of Dragon Ball, he will return to life at full strength. After having watched Innocent Zero manipulate Ochoa, kill Lady Meliadoul and force Mash's friends to sacrifice themselves, it will be cathartic to witness Mash hand Innocent Zero the beat-down that he truly deserves.

Recap of Mashle chapter 151

Mashle chapter 151 saw Mash's friends try their best to bring him back to life, knowing that he is the only hope they have of defeating Innocent Zero. Lance Crown took this moment to credit Mash for being a dominant influence on his life. As he prepares to give it his all in hopes of resurrecting his rival-turned-friend, he utters the word:

"If you and I never met, maybe saving my sister wouldn't be taking this long."

Despite this, he admits:

"But then, I doubt I'd be able to face Anna with my head held high."

Even Innocent Zero acknowledged Lance's power, claiming that it surpassed that of regular first years. The chapter ends on a cliffhanger as Lance uses up all his power so that Mash can take the stage.

Poll : 0 votes