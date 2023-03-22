Mashle chapter 149: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Muscles and Magic has quickly gone on to become one of Shonen Jump's most popular series. Written by Hajime Kmoto, the series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January 2020. As of February 2023, the chapters have been compiled into fifteen tankobon volumes.

The story increased in popularity due to the series' unique premise of a magical school with an underdog protagonist. However, unlike most shonen manga, Mashle: Muscles and Magic attempts a self-reflexive parody of the underdog hero through Mash. The protagonist, Mash, enrolls in the magic school despite having no magic at all because he is determined to live and prove to the rest of the world that strength can defeat magic.

With the imminent anime release of Mashle: Muscles and Magic in April, now's as good a time as any to catch up to the manga. The recent revelation in chapter 148 has increased the hype for the next installment, and fans can expect to see Mash solve his current predicament in the next chapter.

Mashle chapter 149: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Ch. 147: With evil nipping at their heels, Mash’s friends race to save him! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3YQaOlX Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Ch. 147: With evil nipping at their heels, Mash’s friends race to save him! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3YQaOlX https://t.co/tpfZRY98My

Chapter 149 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be made available on Monday, March 27, 2023, at midnight JST. For the upcoming chapter, the following times could be anticipated as potential release times:

Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10:00 am Caribbean Standard Time (CST) Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Central Time (Mexico). Sunday, March 26, 2023, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada). Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 20:30 Indian Standard Time (India). Sunday, March 26, 2023, 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada). Monday, March 27, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. Australian Standard Time (Australia).

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 149, which was serialized in the most recent issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, will be available for free reading on Viz Media and Manga Plus. The anime is set to release in the second week of April.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Chapter 149

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES" TV Anime New Key Visual



- Begins broadcasting on April 7, 2023

- Studio A-1 Pictures "MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES" TV Anime New Key Visual - Begins broadcasting on April 7, 2023- Studio A-1 Pictures https://t.co/JCZQOwHVh1

Despite his might, Mash is unable to defeat Innocent Zero in their first encounter and is killed during the exchange of blows. Because of this, many have compared the series' storytelling to that of Dragon Ball. Chapter 149 might take place in the afterlife with Mash, or it might shift to Meliadoul protecting his body.

Mash has refused to participate in this exchange because he does not want to and is not good at socializing. As such, giving up his relationships with his loved ones in exchange for a regular life is out of the question. Fans are left to speculate about Mash's transition to life after death.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 148 Recap

VIZ @VIZMedia Mash is about to eat a can of spinach



via Mashle: Magic and Muscles Mash is about to eat a can of spinachvia Mashle: Magic and Muscles https://t.co/LCCPAnfmzd

Mashle: Muscles and Magic chapter 148, titled Mash Burndead and The Door's Demand, describes how Lady Meliadoul began treating Mash as soon as he arrived. She pulled an artificial heart from a box and stuffed it inside Mash right away. Lady Meliadoul notes that this heart has a high rate of rejection and that it will take 66.6 hours for Mash to fully recover even if his body is accepted.

Meliadoul argues that there is no other way, even though everyone knows that Innocent Zero won't be patient for very long. The chapter marks the antagonist's entrance as he starts the fight, saying that his objective is to take out Mash. Lady Meliadoul claims that Mash will stay under her care until he is healed, at which point she will stop him from attacking.

Meanwhile, Mash awakens somewhere and is informed by an entity that resembles an angel that he has died and that, in order to live again, he must give up his most valuable possession. The superb narrative of the manga and especially the recent chapters has caused hype to skyrocket for the upcoming anime.

