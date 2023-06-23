Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga sets the stage for a climactic showdown

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is likely to reach a conclusion in the coming weeks. It has been stated that the series written by Hajime Komoto is heading towards a "super climax" in issue 31 of Weekly Shonen Jump. This is a terminology that has been used for the ending of other series as well, including Demon Slayer back in 2020.

Komoto stated in November 2022 that the series was heading toward the endgame of the story and that seems to be the case, as of this writing. Mashle has become a fan-favorite in the manga and anime community, so there are a lot of expectations from the climax.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Mashle: Magic and Muscles series.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga could end with 18 volumes

Ayodele Daré @AyodeleDar1 #mashle I have been reading Mashle: Magic and Muscles for about 3 years and I can’t remember Mash Burnedead having this much emotion on his face. It feels like this manga is really ending. At least we will have the anime for a few years. #manga I have been reading Mashle: Magic and Muscles for about 3 years and I can’t remember Mash Burnedead having this much emotion on his face. It feels like this manga is really ending. At least we will have the anime for a few years. #manga #mashle https://t.co/ke0m44t7TM

It has been announced that the Mashle series is heading to a conclusion in the coming weeks. The statement made by the people of Weekly Shonen Jump is that the manga is going to a "super climax" in issue 31 of the magazine. As mentioned earlier, this kind of statement is usually connected with the manga close to reaching its final act.

Recent arcs in the story have hinted towards a conclusion. It has also been announced that the upcoming chapter is going to have 24 pages and a colored one, which usually means that this is going to be a special publication for the series.

As of this writing, the Mashle series has a total of 16 volumes, but some chapters are yet to be compiled. Considering this and the fact that the series is still some chapters away from concluding, it could mean that the manga could end with 18 volumes.

The appeal of the series

aketsu @aketsuuuu @WSJ_manga Mashle had a lot of lows or boring moments for me, but when it did hit, it was genuinely really fun. I'll somewhat miss seeing it weekly, honestly. @WSJ_manga Mashle had a lot of lows or boring moments for me, but when it did hit, it was genuinely really fun. I'll somewhat miss seeing it weekly, honestly. https://t.co/Vz0rzwhYnV

Mashle: Magic and Muscles tells the story of Mash, a young man that lives in a world where magic determines who you are and the value you provide to society. However, Mash doesn't have an ounce of magic or abilities related to it, so he relies on his brawns and physical strength to make up for it while he goes to a magic school.

The series, while having a couple of serious moments, relies a lot on comedy and satire. It has been compared to One Punch Man in that regard: both series are taking classic shonen tropes and giving them their own twist, although One Punch Man focuses on superheroes and this series on magic.

