Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10 - Dot reveals his hidden ability, Mash encounters a Divine Visionary

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10, fans witnessed Dot Barrett reveal his hidden ability while fighting against Fifth Fang Love Cute. While it seemed like Dot was strong enough to handle the Fourth Fang as well, a Divine Visionary showed up. However, fans only later found out that he was Finn's brother.

The previous episode saw Lance and Mash fighting against Wirth Madl and Abyss Razor. The episode saw the two-liner magicians showcase their Secondth spell. However, both Lance and Mash were able to outclass their opponents in their own ways. Following that, Mash headed to find Abel.

Finn Ames's brother infiltrates Magia Lupus' base in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10, titled Mash Burnedead and the Divine Visionary, opened with Dot and Finn facing Fifth Fang Love Cute and Fourth Fang Milo Genius. However, Milo Genius abandoned Love Cute to deal with the two Adler students and left to find Mash.

Love Cute had a cynical personality, which is why she believed that anyone who did not love her needed to die. Following that, she attacked Dot Barrett, knocking him down. She revealed how Milo was going after Mash to petrify him, so Dot and Finn only had about 30 minutes to stop him.

The episode then revealed Dot's backstory. He was often bullied by others in the past. However, he had an older sister who took care of him and made sure that he was not ill-treated. She had told him that his compliance would not last for long as he might find a friend he wanted to protect one day.

Thus, Dot remembering his sister's words caused him to get back up to protect Mash. He activated his hidden ability - The Ira Kreuz, using which he was able to overpower Love Cute. While he was letting her go, Finn and Dot were attacked by Milo Genius. As he proceeded to fight them, the fight was interrupted by someone.

It was the Adler dorm Divine Visionary Rayne Ames. He had been instructed by Wahlberg to search Magia Lupus' base for Innocent Zero's pawns. That's when he spotted the Milo Genius and decided to take him out, hoping to get some answers from him. While Dot kept wondering whether Rayne was a good or bad person, Finn referred to the Divine Visionary as his brother.

Rayne later went deeper into Magia Lupus' base to meet Mash Burnedead. He was suspicious of the protagonist and tried to test his magic. Upon learning Mash's name and that he had no magic, Rayne was certain that he was the person Wahlberg had previously mentioned about. Thus, Rayne apologized to him and went forward on his mission. Meanwhile, Mash went deeper into the base to find Abel.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10 saw Mash Burnedead meeting his first Divine Visionary. While he aimed for the position, he had never met one. The surprising part is that the Divine Visionary was Finn's brother. However, since Finn had never mentioned the same, fans can expect to learn about Finn and his brother's relationship in the upcoming episodes.

