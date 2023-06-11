Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10 will be released on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. It will be released on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Lance and Mash fight Wirth Madl and Abyss Razor, respectively. While Lance and Mash won their fights, they learned how similar their opponents were to them. Their circumstances had led them down the wrong path, following which they sought some form of redemption by joining Magia Lupus.

Mash will encounter Abel in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Abel Walker as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10 is titled Mash Burnedead and the Divine Visionary. The majority of fans worldwide will be able to watch the episode on Friday, June 16, 2023. The same will be made available to viewers in Japan on June 10, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Episode 10 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform. Thus, it will only be available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Lance Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, June 16, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, June 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, June 16, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, June 16, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, June 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, June 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9

Wirth Madl as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9, titled Mash Burnedead and the Accelerated Battle, saw Lance fight Wirth Madl. When Lance started to dominate the fight, Wirth drank a vile of magic essence to boost his magical power and showcase his Secondth Magic. However, Lance immediately defeated him using his own Secondth Magic.

Elsewhere, Mash broke Abyss Razor's mask and saw his evil eye. Abyss began using his Secondth Magic to dominate the fight as it went on. Mash, however, overcame the situation and defeated Abyss. Soon after Mash learned about Abyss's past, he offered to become his friend and headed toward Abel to fight him.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10?

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10, titled Mash Burnedead and the Divine Visionary, will most likely see Mash encounter Magia Lupus leader Abel Walker. Previously, when they met, Abel only showed Mash a fraction of this strength. Now, with the introduction of Secondth Magic, Abel might dominate the fight against Mash.

Elsewhere, Dot Barrett and Finn Ames were set to fight Magia Lupus' fourth and fifth fangs, Milo Genius and Love Cute. Hence, the upcoming episode may also feature their fight.

