Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9: Lance and Mash defeat Wirth and Abyss, Secondth magic revealed

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9, fans witnessed Lance and Mash fighting the Magia Lupus members. While their battles were difficult both, Lance and Mash managed to win them. Soon after that, both of them learned about the members' circumstances and why the joined the group.

The previous episode saw the students of Easton Academy being trapped under a magic spell and led to Magia Lupus' base. One of such victims was Lemon, thus Mash and his friends went after her. Upon following her, they infiltrated the group's base and got matched up against the higher-ranked members of Magia Lupus.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9: Abyss Razor's face and past get revealed

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9, titled Mash Burnedead and the Accelerated Battle, opened with Magia Lupus' Third Fang Wirth Madl fighting Lance Crown. He was confident that he would win and used his mud spells to cushion any Gravity Magic attacks made by Lance.

Wirth believed that Lance Crown was wasting his potential by being with his friends. As per him, people's worth was based on the people they were around. Hence, he invited Lance to join Magia Lupus. Lance rejected the offer and fought back against Wirth by pinning him to the wall and attacking him using his gravity magic.

When Wirth realized that Lance was capable of defeating him, he drank a vile of concentrated magic essence to boost his magical power. Following that, he activated his Secondth Magic - Mudoro Devilus. Secondth was an advanced level of magic that only double-liners and above can achieve. While the spell seemed really powerful, Lance revealed his own Secondth spell - Torture Pole, using which he defeated Wirth.

It was then revealed how Wirth's father did not think Wirth was worthy of being his son. Wirth put in a lot of effort to even be acknowledged by the Magia Lupus. However, his father was least interested in his achievements. That's when Lance found Wirth's book. Upon taking a look, he realized how much effort Wirth was putting in to become worthy. Hence, Lance understood that Wirth was raised in a similar way as him. Thus, he expressed his respect for Wirth's efforts.

Elsewhere, Second Fang Abyss Razor was fighting Mash Burnedead. Abyss accelerated around Mash and stabbed him with his sword. That's when Mash got hold of him and broke his mask. Upon doing so, Mash finally realized how Abyss was similar to him. While he did possess magic, he had a special eye called the evil eye. That eye had the power to temporarily disable anyone's magic he gazes at.

As the fight continued, Abyss revealed his Secondth spell - Force Field. He used this spell to decrease Mash's speed and increase his own speed. Thus, Abyss gained a great advantage over Mash. However, Mash Burnedead surpassed his limits and beat down Abyss using his muscles.

After the fight, Abyss revealed why he got into the Magia Lupus. When his parents found out about his evil eye, they knew that people would look down on their family. Thus, they locked their son in a cell, and after some time tried to kill him.

That incident left Abyss feeling completely unwanted, which is when Abel expressed asked him to join his group. However, after getting defeated by Mash, he felt unwanted again. That's when Mash asked Abyss to be his friend and left to fight Abel.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9 saw Mash and Lance fight Abyss and Wirth. This means that the next episode could possibly feature the fight between Dot & Finn and Love & Genius. That said, the anime could completely skip over that fight and feature the fight between Mash and Abel. Considering how even Lance was done with his fight, he may help Mash fight Abel.

