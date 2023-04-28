Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4: Mash encounters Lance Crown and earns silver coins

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4, fans saw Mash earn his first two silver coins. He has now truly taken a step towards becoming a Divine Visionary, and on that path, he has also made several new friends who are willing to stand by his side.

The previous episode saw Mash helping out Finn after he found out that Lloyd Cavill was forcing him to damage Mash's things. Following that, he took down the Vice-Principal of the academy with whom Lloyd was close. Bureau of Magic then wanted to get Mash expelled, but Principal Wahlberg backed him.

Lance Crown's goal is revealed in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4

Tom as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4, titled Mash Burnedead and The Challenging Magic User, opened with Mash taking part in the Duelo match as part of the Adler dorm upon Tom's request. However, as expected, he could not fly as he possessed no magic. Thus, Tom decided to give Mash a pep talk and explained the rules to him, following which he decided to join back in the match when he was knocked down by a player from the Lang dorm.

Considering that Tom seemingly broke a bone and the Adler dorm was two players down, the Lang dorm took a significant lead. That's when Mash decided to join the match and single-handedly win it for his dorm using his ridiculous yet effective technique. The win helped Mash and the players from the Adler dorm team receive silver coins from the academy, an item required to become a Divine Visionary.

Lance Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Moments later, another student, Lance Crown, decided to go after Mash and encountered him. Unlike most other magicians who had single marks, Lance had two marks, indicating he had strong magic. Immediately after that, he trapped Lemon, Finn, and Tom in a bottle and asked Mash to meet him in the forest if he wanted to rescue them.

The scene changed into a forest as Lance Crown challenged Mash to a match that would see them bet their silver coins. Mash agreed to the match, but Lance was able to overpower him using his Gravity magic. Soon after, Mash pulled a root from the ground to get Lance unstable, following which Mash was able to attack Lance even while under the effect of his magic.

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

During their fight, Lance happened to drop his pendant, which had the picture of his sister. While Mash believed that Lance was into something creepy, Lance instantly declared himself a siscon.

That's when his backstory was revealed and how his sister had begun to lose her facial mark due to some illness. If she were to lose her entire face mark, it would mean that she would have to be sent to the Bureau of Magic, who would most likely execute her. Even Lance's parents were not supportive of their daughter, following which Lance decided to rescue his sister by changing the system after becoming a Divine Visionary.

Lance Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lance then proceeded to drop the bottle from a cliff, after which Mash used his enhanced muscles to run down the cliff, grab the bottle, and run back up. That's when Mash realized that Lance wasn't a bad person and asked him to stop the fight. Lance hadn't dropped the bottle that he used to capture Mash's friends but an empty one. Following that, Lance decided to stop the fight and gave his silver coin to Mash as a sign of his defeat.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 saw Mash earning his first two silver coins, meaning that he has already taken his first steps towards becoming a Divine Visionary. While the road ahead seems difficult, it seems like he is able to make some allies who could help him in times of need, be it to earn silver coins or during some trouble with higher authorities.

