Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 will be released on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 12 am JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Mash deal with the infamous academy bully Lloyd Cavill. The bully not only got Mash to do his chores but also forced Finn to damage Mash's belongings. Soon after he realized this, Mash took down the bully and also the Vice-Principal of the school. Fortunately, he had the support of Principal Wahlberg.

Mash helps his dorm win the Duelo match in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4

Release date and time, where to watch

Mash as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4, titled Mash Burnedead and The Challenging Magic User, will be released on Friday, April 28, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 will first premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following this, it will be made available for international streaming on Crunchyroll. However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform, making it available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Principal Wahlberg as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, April 28, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, April 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, April 29, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, April 29, 2023

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4?

Finn Ames as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4, titled Mash Burnedead and The Challenging Magic User, will most likely see Mash play in the Duelo match. However, as fans already know, Mash does not know how to ride a broom. Thus, he may come up with some other solution to deal with the situation.

As evident from the episode's title, Mash could be set to face a challenging magic user. Given that the episode's title reveals no malice in the opponent, the magic user could turn out to be another Easton Magic Academy student that Mash could later befriend.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3

Lloyd Cavill as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3, titled Mash Burnedead and the Baleful Bully, saw Mash deal with Lloyd Cavill, whose father was an important member of the Magic Bureau. Due to his connections, Vice-Principal Farman would support him and expel any student that goes against him.

However, when Lloyd attempted to bully Mash, his efforts were rendered useless, as he had to resort to trickery. Later, when Mash found out that Finn was being forced to mess with his belongings, Mash took down Lloyd and threatened Farman that he would bury him alive.

Following this, the academy did receive a notice to expel Mash. However, Wahlberg chose not to do so, as he hoped for him to become a Divine Visionary.

