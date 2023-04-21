With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3, fans saw Mash deal with a bully as he was targeted by the son of a high-ranking member of the Magic Bureau. While every other student was afraid of getting expelled due to Cavill, Mash remained his regular self. The episode was aired in Japan followed by its release an hour and a half later on Crunchyroll, where international fans can watch the series.

The previous episode saw Mash give his entrance exam for Easton Magic Academy when he was targeted by examiner Claude Lucci. However, Mash used his own methods to deal with the examiner, soon after which, Principal Wahlberg took over the exam and admitted Mash into the academy.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3: Principal Wahlberg roots for Mash to become a Divine Visionary

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3, titled Mash Burnedead and the Baleful Bully, opened with Mash going to his first broom-riding lesson after he borrowed a broom from Finn. As expected, Mash was unable to summon a broom when a bully approached him and set a wager with him.

The wager would see Mash and the bully race each other. As Mash had no magic, he threw the broom, instantly after which he jumped onto it. No one except Finn could see what Mash had done, thus the teacher and the students believed it to be a world record. The bully believed that Mash had cheated and began complaining when another student Lloyd Cavill stopped him and approached Mash.

Lloyd Cavill as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The teacher and the other students immediately felt uneasy as they knew that Lloyd was the son of a high-ranking member of the Magic Bureau. This meant that Mash could get expelled if he tried to defend himself. The teacher managed to stop the encounter, but, Lloyd asked Mash to visit him later on the field. However, Mash forgot about it as he was baking cream puffs.

The next day onwards, Mash would notice that his textbooks would be damaged every day. That's when Lloyd Cavill arrived with an opportunity for Mash. He asked him to help him out with stuff, in exchange for introducing him to the vice-principal, who could help him become a Divine Visionary.

Finn Ames as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It was later revealed how Finn was being forced to damage Mash's books, however, he felt terrible for doing so and refused to continue. Upon hearing this, Cavill forcefully got Finn to apologize. Mash, who was in search of Finn, saw his friend being beaten up by Cavill and proceeded to help him by smashing Cavill's head to the floor.

Vice-Principal Farman observed this and decided to punish Mash and Finn for their involvement in the incident. Upon hearing this, Mash started beating Farman, following which he began burying him on the floor as a way to threaten him.

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Later, Mash was called into the Principal's office at the academy as the Principal had received a notice to expel Mash. However, Wahlberg did not approve of this and hoped that Mash could become a Divine Visionary one day as the country needed people like him to stand up to evil. Later, Mash was invited to play in a Duelo match as part of Adler dorm, against Lang dorm, and as expected, Mash could not ride a broom.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 saw Principal Wahlberg stand up against the Magic Bureau to protect Mash. While it wasn't revealed if there was any significant reason for the same, it seems like the Principal knows that Mash does not have any magic, which is why he knows that the protagonist is set to have a tough time.

