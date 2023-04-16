Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 will be released on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12 am JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Mash take part in the entrance exam for the Easton Magic Academy. Here, Professor Claude Lucci, after observing Mash, tried to fail him. However, Mash's attempt to help Lemon Irvine during the test impressed the headmaster, who decided to take over the test and admitted Mash to the academy.

Mash will encounter a bully in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3

Mash and Claude as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3, titled Mash Burnedead and the Baleful Bully, will be released on Friday, April 21, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 will first premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following this, it will be made available for international streaming on Crunchyroll. However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform, making it subsequently available 1 hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Wahlberg as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, April 21, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, April 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3?

Lemon Irvine as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 3, Mash Burnedead and the Baleful Bully, will most likely see Mash attend his lectures at the Easton Magic Academy. Fans may be able to witness how he deals with his lack of magic while in class.

Also, as evident from the episode's title, Mash is set to have an encounter with a bully. Given that Easton Magic Academy is highly esteemed, there is a good chance that the bully could be related to some bigwigs in the Magic Realm who could ruin a student if he wanted to.

Thus, Mash might end up becoming the other students' hero.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2

Claude Lucci as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2, titled Mash Burnedead and the Mysterious Maze, saw Mash appearing for the entrance exam at the Easton Magic Academy. The examiner and Professor Claude Lucci attempted to fail Mash after observing his behavior.

Claude even got a girl, Lemon Irvine, to hinder Mash's chances of passing a test. However, Mash ended up saving her when she got in trouble. Upon being confronted about the same, Claude was set to fail both Mash and Lemon when Headmaster Wahlberg took over the exam and admitted Mash after conducting his final test and interview.

Mash was later shown beginning his new life at school as he was assigned Finn Ames as his roommate.

As mentioned earlier, the next episode of the anime will be released at 12 am JST on Saturday, April 22, 2023, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks.

