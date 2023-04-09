Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 will be released on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 12 am JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode introduced fans to the Magic Realm and how Mash was the only person who did not possess magic. Thus, his adoptive father had him train his body, however, he got strong enough to defeat the magic police who tried to arrest him for having no magic. That's when he was offered the opportunity of a lifetime.

Mash will enroll in Easton Magic Academy in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2, will be released on Friday, April 14, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Additionally, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 will first premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks, following which it will be made available for international streaming on Crunchyroll. However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform, making it subsequently available 1 hour 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, April 14

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, April 14

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, April 14

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, April 14

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, April 14

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, April 14

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, April 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, April 15

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 will most likely see Mash give his entrance exams for admission into Easton Magic Academy. At the end of the previous episode, he was seen standing in front of the academy, hoping to get into it. However, given that Mash has no magic, it is yet to be seen how he will get in.

Considering that Brad Coleman was the person who asked Mash to join a magic academy, there is a good chance that he will assist him during his admission. Fans can also be introduced to the additional main characters in the upcoming episode as Mash gets acquainted with his fellow classmates.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 saw Mash Burnedead training his muscles upon being instructed by his father Regro. Later, when Regro went out to run some errands, he asked his son not to wander off to the city, however, Mash ended up rushing to the city to purchase some Goblin cream puffs.

In the city, people noticed that Mash had no mark on his face. Thus, the Magic Police, headed by Brad Coleman, reached the Burnedead household when Mash went out to train. As they interrogated Regro, his inner monologue revealed how he had always felt unwanted and was about to die by suicide when he happened to adopt Mash as his son. Moments later, Mash came to his father's rescue.

Mash was able to defeat the Magic Police with ease, following which Brad Coleman offered Mash a deal. If Mash is able to become a Divine Visionary, a position considered to be picked by the Gods, then his family will be left alone in peace. Mash immediately agreed to the deal.

