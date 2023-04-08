Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1: Mash defeats Brad Coleman, aims to become Divine Visionary

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1, viewers finally got to see Mash Burnedead in action. While the story is set in the Magic Realm, where everyone has magic, Mash is born an exception as he has no magic, forcing him to train his body physically as a form of self-defense.

Hajime Kōmoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles follows the story of Mash Burnedead, a boy with no magic, living in the magic realm. The manga series was serialized from January 2020 to April 2023, collecting 16 tankabon volumes, following which an anime adaptation was announced by A-1 Pictures.

Brad makes a deal with Mash in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1

Mash as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 opened with Mash returning home after his workout session. However, given that he forgot whether the door needed to be pulled or pushed, he forced his way in, breaking it. Upon seeing this, his 75-year-old father, Regro Burnedead, scolded him.

Mash, being an amenable person, immediately apologized and proceeded to repent for it. While he had good intentions in trying to fix the door, he broke it even further. Moments later, Mash asked his father why his workouts were only physical. That's when his father thought to himself how Mash had no magic and skipped the question.

Regro as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Regro needed to go outside and asked Mash not to go outside during his absence. While Mash agreed to his father's request, the moment he got the chance, the protagonist ran to the city as he needed to purchase some limited edition Goblin cream puffs. He was so excited to purchase them that he happened to disfigure the coins with his bare fist.

Although Mash immediately fixed them, his hood flew off and revealed that he had no mark on his face. Upon seeing that, the citizens started to murmur about him. The same news about an unmarked person in the city reached the ears of the magic police officer Brad Coleman.

Brad as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Back in the city, Mash had an encounter with magic police Terry, after which Brad arrived at their location. The latter immediately identified Mash to be the unmarked person. Just as he was about to apprehend him, Regro came to Mash's rescue and carried him back home. Brad, wanting to catch them, used a spell to follow their tracks.

Back at their home, Regro tried scolding Mash, but he couldn't as his son was visibly upset by his own actions. Regro then asked his son to do his morning workouts again as a form of punishment. After Mash left, the magic police attacked the Burnedead household. This time, it was Brad, Terry, and another magic police officer who were after Mash to put an end to him.

Regro as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As per Brad, the reason the Magic Realm prospered with people able to use magic was that the government would actively kill unmarked magic-less people. Thus, they needed to do the same and wanted to locate Mash. However, Regro refused to give Mash away.

In the past, when Regro was rejected by his family and society due to his low magic level, Mash, an abandoned baby, seemed to be the only being who desperately needed him. If it wasn't for Mash, Regro would have committed suicide in the past.

Brad as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mash, who around the same time had finished his workout and returned home, overheard Brad attacking his father. At this point, he broke down the door and took down two of the magic police officers. Mash was fuming that someone attacked his family, so he planned on defeating Brad. In response, Brad attacked Mash with some of his most powerful spells, but Mash was able to easily deflect them and defeat Brad.

Upon experiencing Mash's brilliance first-hand, Brad proposed a deal to Mash. In the Magic Realm, one exceptional student is revered as one of God's chosen, the titled being Divine Visionary. If Mash were to attain the title, it would mean that he is accepted by God. If he is able to do so, Brad will leave Mash and his father alone in the mere transfer of all the fortune that Mash will receive.

Upon hearing that there was a chance for him and his father to live peacefully, Mash accepted the deal as he was to enroll in a magic academy.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1

Mash as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 1 saw Mash decide on his goal to become a Divine Visionary. While this would see him enroll in a magic academy, Mash is prepared to take the risk as the reward for the same is too good to be true. How Mash will enrol in a magic academy without having any magic is yet to be seen.

