Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2: Mash starts life in Easton Magic Academy

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2, fans saw Mash Burnedead give his entrance exam to get into the Easton Magic Academy. While he had the odds stacked against him, he was able to pass the entrance with flying colors, getting admitted into the school. The episode was released on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 9:30 am PT on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan.

The previous episode introduced fans to Mash Burnedead and how he was the only person with no magic in the Magic Realm. Magic Police Brad Coleman tried to apprehend him but ended up striking a deal with him, which will have Mash try and become a Divine Visionary.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2: Mash passes the entrance exam with his muscles

Claude Lucci as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 opened with Mash going to the entrance exam of the Easton Magic Academy. Only about 3% of the applicants get in, which means only those with superior magical powers. Thus, the exam was known to be very reputed and was set to be conducted by Professor Claude Lucci.

As the professor looked out of the window, he saw Mash pumping iron, sitting on an invisible chair, and reading health books. All this created a bad impression of Mash in his head. Later, at the time of the exam, the professor appeared in front of everyone. However, Mash managed to get into his head with his snarky remarks.

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the episode, Claude Lucci was hoping that Mash would fail his entrance exam, but he managed to pass each level by some or other means. This led to him summoning a labyrinth, out of which, each of the candidates was to try and reach the goal in time. Here, Mash happened to meet Lemon Irvine, who tried to trick him from progressing in the exam.

When Mash realized this, he ran away. However, when Lemon was attacked by a monster, Mash ran back to her location and rescued her. With little time left for the exam to end, Mash broke through the walls of the labyrinth to reach the goal. However, the other candidates weren't pleased with Mash's methods and started protesting.

Lemon Irvine as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

That's when Lemon decided to reveal the truth as to how Claude Lucci had asked her to stop Mash from passing the exam. In exchange for this, he would admit her to the academy. After the truth was revealed, Claude decided to fail both Mash and Lemon, but, Mash broke his wand. That's when Headmaster Wahlberg appeared and took over the exams.

He began the final interview session of the entrance exam and took Mash with him as the first candidate. Wahlberg began the interview with some questions surrounding Mash's decision to save Lemon, soon after which he tried to test Mash using his spell. However, even without possessing no magic, Mash was able to pass the test and managed to get admitted into the academy.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2

Finn Ames and Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 2 saw Mash get into the academy. Soon after he entered, it became pretty evident that his having no magic had pushed him back immensely in his attempt to become a Divine Visionary. The episode ended with him meeting his roommate at the academy, Finn Ames.

As fans wait for the third episode of the series to be released, they can read the manga on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Poll : 0 votes