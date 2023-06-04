Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9 will be released on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. It will be released on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Mash and his friends follow Lemon Irvine after she was turned into a puppet by the Magia Lupus. Upon following her, the group located Magia Lupus' base. There, Dot managed to defeat a mage, soon after which Mash and his friends split up and were set to face members of Magia Lupus.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9: Mash and his friends vs Magia Lupus

Release date and time, where to watch



Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9 is titled Mash Burnedead and the Accelerated Battle. The majority of fans worldwide will be able to watch the episode on Friday, June 9, 2023. On June 10, 2023, at 12 am JST, the episode will be made available to viewers in Japan.

Episode 9 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform. Thus, it will only be available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, June 9, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, June 9, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, June 9, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, June 9, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, June 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, June 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8



Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8, titled Mash Burnedead and the Wolves of Magic, saw Mash and his friends learn about a mysterious event occurring at their academy. The students in their school were being turned into puppets at night, as they would lose their magic and control over their bodies. Hence, Mash and his friends decided to investigate the same.

During their investigation, they spotted Lemon, who had been turned into a puppet. The puppet was heading towards Magia Lupus' base; hence, Mash and his friends followed her. However, soon after they infiltrated the base Mash and his friends were separated from one another since they were each matched against a member of the Magia Lupus.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9?



Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 9, titled Mash Burnedead and the Accelerated Battle, will most likely see Mash, Lance, Dot, and Finn fight the four members of Magia Lupus. Dot and Finn were to fight as a duo against Magia Lupus members - Milo Genius and Love Cute. Meanwhile, Mash and Lance were matched up against Abyss Razor and Wirth Madl, respectively.

Hence, the next episode is bound to be filled with fights. While fans have seen Mash, Lance, and Dot fight previously, this will be the first time they see Finn use his offensive magic spells.

