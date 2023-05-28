Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8 will be released on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12 am JST. The episode will be released on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw the Magia Lupus target Mash as two of their members fought him and Lance. After Mash and Lance defeated their opponents, a masked member of Magia Lupus arrived to collect his teammates. However, the masked magic user was very mysterious, given that Lance's magic didn't work in his presence.

The masked magic user's identity might be revealed in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Masked Magic User as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8 is titled Mash Burnedead and the Wolves of Magic. The episode will be released on Friday, June 2, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Episode 8 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform. Thus, it will only be available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Abel as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, June 2, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, June 2, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, June 2, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, June 3, 2023

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7

Mash and friends as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7, titled Mash Burnedead and the Puppet Master, saw Mash walk into Magia Lupus' headquarters. There he met the group's leader Abel as they exchanged their reasons for aspiring to become Divine Visionaries. Upon reaching no understanding, Abel tried to steal Mash's gold coin. However, he failed as Mash successfully rescued Silva from their lair.

Later, while Mash and Lance were cleaning the owl hut, they were attacked by two Magia Lupus members - Sixth Fang: Andrew Olore and Seventh Fang: Shinri Anser.

After Mash and Lance defeated the Magia Lupus members, a masked member of the group arrived to collect his defeated comrades. However, the shocking part was how he could negate Lance's magic.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8?

Masked Magic User as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 8, titled Mash Burnedead and the Wolves of Magic, will most likely reveal something about the masked person. At the end of the previous episode, the masked person compared himself to Mash.

Thus, there is a possibility that he also cannot use magic. Instead, the masked person could be using some trick to deceive others. That might also be why he wears a mask, i.e., to hide that he has no face mark, indicating that he has no magic.

Poll : 0 votes