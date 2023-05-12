Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 - Mash defeats Silva, attains first gold coin

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6, fans got to witness Mash defeat Silva by using his punches. After Silva beat up Dot, Mash could not bear to watch the fight get prolonged for long, and he decided to step in and protect his fellow Adler dorm mate.

The previous episode saw the introduction of two new characters - Dot Barrett and Silva, and both of them seemed to be troublemakers. However, Dot had a kind soul and he was tricked by the Lang dorm girl, soon after which, he encountered Silva.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 - Lance Crown elaborates about Lang dorm's Magia Lupus

Dot as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magic of Iron, opened with Silva setting up a challenge with Dot with their silver coins on the line. The challenge was to endure five hits from the opponent. Dot accepted it after Silva said that he would stop going after the girl if Dot were to accept the challenge. In addition, Dot decided to get hit on Mash's behalf as well, making it 10 hits.

Hence, the challenge began, as Silva kept barraging Dot with his Iron Fist spells. However, Dot was able to endure those hits and managed to get back up. Nevertheless, he fell down due to his injuries, which is when the girl revealed that she was a partner in crime with Silva. Upon seeing how badly Dot was being treated, Mash decided to step up and decided to take on the challenge himself.

Mash as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Silva started attacking Mash, however, the latter was able to endure the attacks. Following this, he used his faux spell - Tricep Magic: Ballista Knuckle to punch Silva twice, leaving him bleeding on the floor. That's when a Forest Scorpion attacked Mash, which he instantly blew away.

With eight hits left, Mash decided to leave the issue at hand as he started to feel bad for Silva. Then he went to the girl and smashed her against the ground for what she did to Dot.

Later, after Mash and Dot went back to Lemon, Finn, and Lance, Dot thanked Mash for his help. Following that, Mash revealed how he had collected enough silver coins to create one gold coin. Lance deduced that the Lang dorm was after coins, which is why they attacked members of the Adler dorm. Therefore, Lance asked Mash never to roam alone and always have a friend alongside him.

Lance as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, Lance's warnings were in vain as Mash happened to get lost the very next day and walked into the Magia Lupus' room. Magia Lupus, as described by Lance, was the Lang dorm's elite who planned on becoming Divine Visionary. Thus, they must have sent their lackeys, such as Silva, to go after the Adler dorm.

Within the Magia Lupus' room, Lord Abel, being disappointed in Silva, turned him into a puppet and had him join the other puppets. Also, as eerie as it sounds, Abel spoke to a doll in his hands and addressed it as his mother.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6

Lord Abel as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 saw the villain group Magia Lupus being introduced in the anime. While it is yet to be seen how strong they are, it cannot be said if Mash will be fighting them in the next episode or not.

However, considering the pace of the anime and how the other members of the group are yet to be revealed, fans can expect to see a conflict set up between Mash and the group.

