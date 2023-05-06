Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 will be released on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 12 am JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Adler and Lang dorm students have a joint class as they were to hunt forest scorpions, which could help them win bronze or silver coins. However, Mash was pitted into a new situation as he was in the vicinity of the fight between two students Dot Barrett and Silva.

Mash will fight Silva in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magic of Iron, will be released on Friday, May 12, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Episode 6 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will first premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following this, it will be made available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform, making it available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, May 12, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, May 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, May 12, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, May 12, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, May 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, May 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, May 13, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, May 13, 2023

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5, titled Mash Burnedead And The Unpopular Classmate, saw Mash and Finn being helped by Lance Crown in an assignment as he seemed to form a friendship with the duo.

Later, two new characters, Dot Barrett and Silva were introduced. While Dot was an obnoxious hot-headed nice guy from the Adler dorm, Silva was a bully from the Lang dorm. The two dorms were assembled for a joint class in which they were to hunt forest scorpions, in exchange for which, they would receive bronze or silver coins.

However, during the class, Lang dorm was targeting Adler dorm as the girl tricked Dot into falling for her. Following that, Silva attacked them.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 6, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magic of Iron, will most likely see Mash fight Silva after the latter's attack happened to knock Mash's creampuff out of his hands. While Mash knows that Silva is a bully, he could not care less about it. However, now that his creampuff has been endangered, Mash will definitely take action.

Meanwhile, Dot Barrett may also get a chance to shine. As for the troubled girl in the previous episode, the upcoming episode might finally reveal her true intentions, meaning that Dot might realize that he was being tricked.

