Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5 will be released on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 12 am JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Mash earn a silver coin after helping Adler dorm win the duelo match. Later, he was challenged by Lance Crown to have a match, the winner of which would receive the loser's silver coin.

However, Mash realized that Lance wasn't a bad person, following which the latter gave up and handed over his silver coin to Mash.

Mash may meet a new character in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Mash Burnedead as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5, titled Mash Burnedead And The Unpopular Classmate, will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5 will first premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following this, it will be made available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform, making it available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Finn Ames as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, May 5, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, May 5, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, May 5, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, May 5, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, May 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, May 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, May 6, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, May 6, 2023

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5?

Lance Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5, titled Mash Burnedead And The Unpopular Classmate, will most likely see Mash Burnedead meet another classmate, Dot Barrett. As per the anime's characters, he is set to be Mash's friend. Thus, the upcoming episode might feature his encounter with Mash and how the two got close to each other.

The episode might also see Lance Crown as one of Mash's friends after the two had a match in the previous episode, which ended on a good note. Thus, both of them may now trust each other and become friends, alongside Finn Ames and Lemin Irvine.

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4

Anna Crown as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 4, titled Mash Burnedead and The Challenging Magic User, saw Tom get injured by one of the Lang dorm's players, soon after which Mash decided to help his team win the duelo match by scoring points using his atrocious throwing method. The win saw the Adler dorm players receive a silver coin each.

Later, Mash was challenged by double-marked prodigy Lance Crown, who wanted to defeat the former and take his silver coin. Hence, Lance captured Tom, Finn, and Lemon to blackmail Mash into the match.

During the match, the episode revealed Lance's backstory and how he wanted to rescue his sister by becoming a Divine Visionary.

Soon after, Mash realized that Lance was a good person, causing Lance to give up and hand over his silver coin.

