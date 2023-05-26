Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7: Magia Lupus attack Mash and Lance, a mysterious masked magic user appears

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7, fans witnessed Mash encounter Magia Lupus as they set off on the wrong foot. While Magia Lupus may have regardless targeted Mash for his gold coin, following their encounter, he may have become an even bigger target for the Lang Dorm group.

The previous episode saw Silva beating up Dot as part of a challenge. However, seeing how Silva was going overboard, Mash took it upon himself to defeat him. Following his victory, Mash received his first gold coin. However, he needed to be careful as Lang Dorm's Magia Lupus was infamously known for targeting students who had gold coins. Nevertheless, Mash walked right into their headquarters.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7: Magia Lupus set their sights on Mash's gold coin

Abel as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7, titled Mash Burnedead and the Puppet Master, resumed the events of the previous episode. Mash walked into Magia Lupus' headquarters as he encountered their leader Abel. Upon realizing that Mash was the first-year student with the gold coin, Abel tried to learn about his determination to become Divine Visionary.

As the two weren't able to come to an understanding, Abel considered Mash to be hostile. He attacked him with his puppets and seemingly stole his gold coin. Nevertheless, Mash did not seem bothered as he was much more focused on getting Silva to the nurse's office. As for his gold coin, Mash had managed to switch it while Abel was stealing it.

Mash and his friends as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Later when Mash's friends were in his room, Lemon gathered them to explain to them about Lang Dorm and their malpractices. Mash and his friends feared that the next Divine Visionary would be someone from Lang Dorm. Hence, Mash, Dot, and Lance prepared themselves to attain as many coins as they could to help Adler Dorm. However, Mash was busy as he got punished for his actions against the vice-principal.

As part of the punishment, Mash Burnedead was tasked with cleaning the owl huts for a week. Lance joined him as he needed to keep an eye on Mash, given that he could be targeted by Magia Lupus. Soon after, two members of the group - Sixth Fang: Andrew Olore and Seventh Fang: Shinri Anser challenged Mash and Lance to fight them, keeping their coins on the line.

Anser and Olore as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Olore started fighting Mash inside his Sea Field, while, Anser started attacking Lance. While Lance's gravity magic was enough to defeat Anser, his spell could have hurt the owls within the owl hut. Hence, he made sure to gather the owls in one place, following which, Lance used his Graviole spell to defeat Anser instantly. In the meantime, Mash managed to defeat Olore by hitting him with super speed.

Later when Lance Crown collected the gold coin from Magia Lupus, another member of the group appeared. The person wore a mask and had a menacing look. However, the shocking part was how Lance could not use his magic while in the masked magic user's presence. Nevertheless, the masked magic user had no intention to fight as he collected his fellow group members and fled from the location.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7

The Masked Magic User as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The end of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 7 revealed how the masked magic user realized that Mash had no magic. While that was surprising enough, the masked magic user even hinted at how he was similar to Mash. So, does that mean that the masked magic user also does not have any magic? To learn more, fans will have to wait until the next episode is released.

