Is Mashle over? Status of manga and anime explained

The Mashle series has been highly received by fans, and the series has so far done fairly well. The show centers around Mash, who lacks magic in a magical universe. The series transports the fanbase to a magical realm where people are recognized as possessing magical talents by characteristic line marks on their faces.

But without magic, Mash won't be able to live a peaceful life in this world. That is a compelling narrative that is interesting to see. The first eight episodes of the anime adaptation have already been released, and the ninth will do so on June 10. But, considering that the current season of anime will only feature 12 episodes, many people wonder if the series has come to an end.

However, fans of the Mashle: Magic and Muscles series don't need to worry as this is not the case in both manga and anime.

Status of Mashle manga and anime

The Mashle manga is in its final arc and is still ongoing. This is evident from what has been shown thus far and what the creator has confirmed himself. However, after the recent chapter's release, many doubt the manga's continuity since Mash unleashed Divine Punishment on Innocent Zero.

It was not made clear in the most recent chapter whether Innocent Zero had accepted his defeat or not. Furthermore, if he accepts it, the manga will have some additional chapters because it is still not shown that Mash has become a divine visionary. Thus, the Mashle manga has some time until it concludes, though not very long.

The manga currently has 158 chapters, with chapter 159 set for release on June 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga is divided into six arcs:

The Easton Enrollment Arc (1-15)

Magia Lupus Arc (16-39)

Execution Arc (40-43)

Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc (44-74)

Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc (75-102)

Eclipse Arc (103-Present)

Additionally, as of April 4, 2023, the manga series has released 16 tankobon volumes since Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump began serializing it on January 27, 2020. Readers can read the manga in Manga Plus, Viz Media, and Weekly Shonen Jump.

On the other hand, the anime is still very early in the Magia Lupus Arc and won't be finished anytime soon. Because the first season will only contain 12 episodes, fans can see three extra episodes now that the anime has already published eight episodes. As for what happens after the 12th episode, it is anticipated that the anime series will receive a second season owing to its popularity and interesting plot.

The eighth episode, which was broadcasted earlier, was centered on the mysterious incident in which students at their school were being transformed into puppets. As a result, Mash and his buddies decided to look into it. The episode also featured Lemon and members of Magic Lupus.

As the episode ended, manga readers knew the exciting plot and battles that would unfold next. The anime's next episode will begin with Mashle manga chapter 24, titled Lance Crown and the Mage Of Mud.

Final thoughts

Since many people have been perplexed over Mashle's conclusion, it can be deduced that while the manga is currently not finished, it will soon conclude. The anime, however, still has a long way to go before it is finished.

Regarding the overall series, its fans have been drawn to its parodies of Harry Potter's Wizarding World and its adventure comedic fantasy theme. Furthermore, many viewers have enjoyed the characters' development throughout the series, which is particularly apparent when the lead character gets ready to do anything to lead a quiet life.

Stay tuned for more Mashle: Magic and Muscles and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

