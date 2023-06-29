Mashle anime reportedly gets part 2

With the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime set to release its 12th episode on Saturday, July 1, the series will reportedly receive a sequel. Considering the past leak stating that the anime will be broadcast in two cours, it is to be believed that the show will release a second part in the near future.

Hajime Kōmoto's Mashle follows the story of Mash Burnedead, a boy with no magic living in the magical realm. Given that people with no magic are ostracized in society, he got admitted to Easton Magic Academy in hopes of becoming a Divine Visionary. Becoming a Divine Visionary was a prestigious feat, and Mash hopes to live a peaceful life with his adoptive father, Regro, upon achieving the goal.

Mashle anime is reportedly set to release a second cour cour following the conclusion of the first part

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga MASHLE TV Anime is apparently getting a 'new series' in production.



Series will broadcast the final episode of its first cour on June 30th, and its second cour is yet to be scheduled. MASHLE TV Anime is apparently getting a 'new series' in production.Series will broadcast the final episode of its first cour on June 30th, and its second cour is yet to be scheduled. https://t.co/T10ENipraA

Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime was released in the Spring 2023 anime season. With that, the show was scheduled for a 12-episode run. However, before its premiere, it was rumored that the anime was set to broadcast in two cours.

Now that the show will release its final episode on this Saturday, there have been online reports, such as tweets from trusted news accounts like @WSJ_manga, claiming that the series will receive a new anime. Aside from that, it has been reported that the anime will finish airing its first cour this week and announce the release window of the second cour soon after that.

Although many fans reacted to the possibility of a second cour with joy, others expressed their concerns

Upon seeing the possibility of a second cour, fans were excited to hear the news. They loved the anime's first cour and were hoping to see more of it. Moreover, several fans thought that the anime will receive a continuous adaptation, meaning one cour after another. So, upon hearing that they would have to wait until the second cour gets released, they expressed their disappointment.

MangueRoi @RoidesMangues @WSJ_manga I thought it was gonna be a continuous adaptation :') @WSJ_manga I thought it was gonna be a continuous adaptation :')

A few other fans were sad to see that the anime still hasn't revealed a release date or release window for the second cour. They were not just worried about the release date but also about whether or not the anime's studio, A-1 Pictures, would actually greenlight a second cour.

sb4 @pain_maho @WSJ_manga mashle got an anime continuation confirmation before BC @WSJ_manga mashle got an anime continuation confirmation before BC https://t.co/bk34SRHil5

Reall!!! @Venerable__ @WSJ_manga They just be giving anybody a second season nowadays @WSJ_manga They just be giving anybody a second season nowadays https://t.co/Yph1u7EBn0

Meanwhile, other anime fans felt disappointed that Hajime Komoto's series was set to receive another part. While there were several popular series that were yet to receive a second season, the fact that Mashle was reportedly renewed even before the first season ended didn't sit well with them.

That being said, the anime is reported to release its second cour not a second season, meaning that it was planned and budgeted from the very beginning.

