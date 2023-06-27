Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 will be released on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, episode 12 will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Mash fighting Abel Walker as he managed to counter every one of his moves. After defeating him, Mash rescued Lemon from Abel. Elsewhere, Rayne finally spotted an Innocent Zero member in the guise of Lance Crown. However, the member got away as he was on a mission to eliminate Abel Walker.

Mash will fight the Innocent Zero in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

Innocent Zero member in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 is titled Mash Burnedead and the Magic Mirror. The majority of fans worldwide will be able to watch the episode on Friday, June 30, 2023. The same will be made available to viewers in Japan on July 1, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Episode 12 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform. Thus, it will only be available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Abel Walker in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, June 30, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, June 30, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, June 30, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, June 30, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, June 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, June 30, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES @MashleAnimeENG



Watch MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Episode 11, "Mash Burnedead and the Survival of the Fittest," on



Please look forward to it! WOW! BABY MASH!Watch MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Episode 11, "Mash Burnedead and the Survival of the Fittest," on @Crunchyroll TOMORROW!Please look forward to it! WOW! BABY MASH! 🍼Watch MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Episode 11, "Mash Burnedead and the Survival of the Fittest," on @Crunchyroll TOMORROW! 👊💥Please look forward to it!✨ https://t.co/vzABk6xT0f

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11, titled Mash Burnedead and the Survival of the Fittest, saw Mash going up against Abel Walker. Upon realizing that they could not reach a peaceful resolution, the two began fighting. Abel repeatedly tried to control Mash using his Puppet Magic, however, the latter managed to break out of all of them. Following that, Mash defeated Abel using his faux spell, Erector Spinae Magic: Hell Fall.

Abel finally gave up and set Lemon Irvine free. After that, Finn and Dot also reached their location. However, Lance Crown was missing. Elsewhere, Rayne Ames realized that an Innocent Zero member had disguised himself as Lance. The member headed toward Mash's location to dispose of Abel, meanwhile, another Innocent Zero member arrived to fight Rayne.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12?

Rayne Ames as seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 12, titled Mash Burnedead and the Magic Mirror, will most likely see Abel, Mash, Lemon, Finn, and Dot fighting the Innocent Zero member. Considering the episode's title, there is a good chance that the member has some form of mirror magic. However, fans will have to wait until the next episode is released to learn more.

Elsewhere, Rayne Ames may fight another Innocent Zero member. However, he might have a much tougher time considering that he is fighting alone.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes