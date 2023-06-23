Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 - Mash rescues Lemon, Innocent Zero infiltrates Magia Lupus' base

With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11, fans witnessed the long-awaited fight between Mash Burnedead and Abel Walker. Ever since the protagonist's first encounter with Abel, it seemed evident that the two were set to fight each other. With the release of Mashle: Magic and Muscles' latest episode, the moment is finally here.

The previous episode saw Dot Barrett unleash his hidden ability—The Ira Kreuz—to defeat Love Cute. Following that, Milo Genius came to attack him, but Divine Visionary Rayne Ames managed to rescue him. Later, when Rayne was searching the Magia Lupus' base for Innocent Zero's pawns, he met Mash.

Mash defeats Magia Lupus leader Abel in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11

Young Mash in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11, titled Mash Burnedead and the Survival of the Fittest, opened with Abel Walker asking Mash to join Magia Lupus. He was impressed by Mash for defeating Razor. Thus, he revealed his ideology to him. He revealed how he wanted to eliminate all people with less to no magic. Additionally, he wanted to get rid of those people who protected the weak people.

Considering that both Mash Burnedead and his grandfather fell under that category, Mash rejected Abel's offer and began fighting him. Abel attacked him with his puppets, but Mash instantly defeated them using his intellect. Soon after, Abel tried to control Mash with his magic. However, Mash was able to get away by breaking the puppet strings.

Abel Walker in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Abel had another plan up his sleeve as he used Finn's puppet to attack Mash. As Mash could not attack his friend, he again chose to cut the puppet strings. Thus, Abel again resorted to using his control magic on Mash, but this time, Mash pulled away from the strings to break Abel's fingers. He then dashed towards him and kneed his face.

Following this, Abel used this opportunity to use his spell: Marioness Change to make Mash his puppet. When he tried to steal the gold coin from the protagonist, Abel happened to grab a Cream Puff from his pocket. Mash instantly spinal reflexed, broke out of the spell, and punched Abel to get back his cream puff.

Mash in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Seeing how capable Mash was, Abel decided to use his Secondth spell: Marioness Secondth - Harm Puppet. However, Mash again managed to surpass his opponent and defeated Abel by hitting him with his faux spell: Erector Spinae Magic - Hell Fall.

Abel Walker then revealed how he derived his goal. He was born to a noble family and had a gentle mother who believed in equality amongst all classes. However, when she tried to help the lower class people, she was stabbed by a person, who claimed that it was revenge for having an easy life. Since then, Abel believed that only the higher class people deserved to live a proper life.

Rayne in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After revealing this, Abel lets out Lemon from her entrapment as he wanted to find a better way to become stronger. Mash got back with his friends - Finn, Lemon, and Dot, but Lance Crown was missing.

Elsewhere, Rayne Ames encountered Lance Crown and questioned who he was. That's when it was revealed that Lance had been replaced by an Innocent Zero member. The group's members had arrived at Magia Lupus' base to dispose of Abel Walker. After this, the member headed toward Abel's location, while another member, Jon Pierre, stopped Rayne.

Final thoughts on Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11

Innocent Zero member in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 saw the introduction of two Innocent Zero members. Given that the upcoming episode will be the final episode of the season, it seems like the group is set to be the main antagonist group in a possible second season. That being said, fans can expect Abel, Mash, Lemon, Finn, and Dot to fight together against the Innocent Zero member.

