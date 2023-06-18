Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 will be released on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. It will be released on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Dot Barrett using his hidden ability—The Ira Kreuz—to defeat Love Cute. Following that, when Genius Milo attacked him, Divine Visionary Rayne Ames, who had infiltrated Magia Lupus' base, defeated him. The Divine Visionary then met Mash and motivated him to defeat Abel Walker.

Mash will battle Abel Walker in Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 is titled Mash Burnedead and the Survival of the Fittest. The majority of fans worldwide will be able to watch the episode on Friday, June 23, 2023. The same will be made available to viewers in Japan on June 24, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Episode 11 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles will premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll. However, the anime will be released at 1:30 am JST on the streaming platform. Thus, it will only be available an hour and 30 minutes after it is released in Japan.

Thus, Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, June 23, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Friday, June 23, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Friday, June 23, 2023

British Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, June 23, 2023

Central European Time: 6:30 pm, Friday, June 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Friday, June 23, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023

Recap of Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 10, titled Mash Burnedead and the Divine Visionary, saw Dot Barrett defeat Love Cute using his hidden ability, The Ira Kreuz. Following that, Genius Milo attacked Dot, but Divine Visionary Rayne Ames came to his aid and defeated the Fourth Fang.

Rayne was sent by Professor Wahlberg to look for Innocent Zero's pawns in Magia Lupus' base. As he headed to look for them, he met Mash. Rayne Ames remembered Mash to be the person the Professor had asked him to look out for. After that, Mash finally found Abel Walker.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11, titled Mash Burnedead and the Survival of the Fittest, will most likely see Mash fight Abel Walker. He might learn the reason behind Abel's actions and why he was so desperate to become a Divine Visionary.

While Abel has already revealed his reason, there seems to be something much deeper at play. Moreover, fans will even get to catch a glimpse of Abel's magic spells, especially his Secondth spell.

