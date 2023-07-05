Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 complete opening video and episode 1 leaked a day before premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023. However, the anime's first episode got leaked online a day prior to its premiere on Wednesday, July 5. With that, the complete opening video for the anime is out. Additionally, few fans got to watch the entire episode online.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 saw Itadori Yuji joining Jujutsu High following his consumption of Ryomen Sukuna's talisman. While the higher-ups wanted to give him a death sentence, the strongest sorcerer Satoru Gojo decided to take him under his wing and keep an eye on him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 got leaked a day prior to its premiere

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 had already announced its opening theme song artist and song name, the anime was yet to release the opening video. With the anime's first episode being leaked, the complete opening video, featuring the theme song "Ao no Sumika" by Tatsuya Kitani is finally out for everyone to see.

The opening theme video focuses on the Hidden Inventory arc, featuring the Jujutsu Kaisen characters in their 2006 looks. Thus, fans got to see the character dynamics between the Jujutsu High students and how they spent their time in the school.

Additionally, the opening theme video also focused on Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro.

As for the episode itself, fans already have a gist of what is set to happen in the first episode due to the preview that was released by the anime's official website. The preview described how Mei Mei and Utahime will be dispatched on a mission to investigate a mansion. Adding on to that, it is evident from the episode spoilers that some additional scenes will be added to the manga's original content.

The preview hadn't described much about the episode other than Mei Mei and Utahime's mission. Thus, the leaked images from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 help fans in learning what more is set to happen in the episode.

It is quite evident that the episode will focus on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. The episode will showcase the two having a disagreement, which will lead to a fight between them. That's when the then-second-year teacher Masamichi Yaga will come to discipline the two sorcerers, dispatching them on their own mission.

The episode will see the two sorcerers come in contact with Riko Amanai and bring her back to Jujutsu High. Thus, as evident from the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 will set the tone of the upcoming anime.

